Zack Snyder Gets Candid About What It's Been Like Working With Netflix On His PG-13 And R-Rated Cuts Of Rebel Moon
The Justice League filmmaker is back with a sci-fi vision for Netflix.
After Zack Snyder became rather famous for releasing lengthy director’s cuts of his epic DC movies like Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, the filmmaker is staying true to form for the upcoming Netflix release Rebel Moon. However, this time around, fans of the writer/director won’t have to fight to see his lengthier version of the science fiction epic, because making both versions was part of the plan. Now, Snyder is opening up about what it's been like working with the streaming giant on both the PG-13 and R-rated iterations of the movie.
This week, audiences are getting the chance to see the over two-hour PG-13 version of Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire in theaters, before it becomes available to stream with a Netflix subscription on Friday, December 22. Snyder has teased that director's cuts for the film (and its sequel) will be released at some point. It should come as no surprise that there will be some stark differences between the two versions. Snyder explained how audience factored into the decision and how he felt about having to create multiple versions:
Zack Snyder has never been a director who has operated the best under the constraints of a two-hour PG-13 movie. The filmmaker has really thrived the most with his long director’s cuts. It sounds like Netflix knew this going into its partnership with him and asked him to do his thing while making a movie that fits into the “commercial” box as well. While speaking to NME, Snyder also shared why the agreement was liberating for him, saying this:
Release Date: December 22, 2023 (Netflix)
Directed By: Zack Snyder
Written By: Zack Snyder & Kurt Johnstad & Shay Hatten
Starring: Sofia Boutella, Fra Fee, Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman, Ray Fisher, Michiel Huisman, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Anthony Hopkins
Rating: Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, sexual assault, bloody images, language, sexual material and partial nudity.
Runtime: 134 minutes
It goes without saying that the 300 filmmaker hasn't always had great experiences with massive studios. One can most notably point to the drama surrounding Justice League, which he departed after the death of his daughter. While a theatrical cut (finished by Joss Whedon) was eventually released, many campaigned for the Sucker Punch helmer's original vision, which is now streamable on Max. He seems to be very content working with Netflix now:
His agreement with the streamer for Rebel Moon certainly will give audiences a chance to visit his Star Wars-inspired world in multiple ways. Unfortunately, ever since the two-hour cut of Rebel Moon's first part was screened for critics, they haven’t been holding back on their dislike for the movie. CinemaBlend’s own Rebel One: Part One - A Child Of Fire review awarded the movie a 2.5 stars out of five, and it was referred to as being called “incomplete” and “formulaic.” Other critics have said the movie is “painfully shallow” and a “torturous slog.” It also debuted with a brutal nine percent on Rotten Tomatoes before going up to 24 percent.
While the release date for the director’s cuts of Rebel Moon has yet to be revealed, we know the second part, subtitled The Scargiver, will arrive on Netflix on April 19, 2024. Perhaps if people are not privy to the initial version of the director science fiction movie, the alternate cut will fill some of the gaps left uncovered by the PG-13 rated, two-hour cut.
Audiences can certainly make their own distinctions regarding Zack Snyder’s latest movie when part one of Rebel Moon is released on December 22 as part of Netflix's 2023 movie schedule.
Sarah El-Mahmoud
