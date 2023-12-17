Zack Snyder Gets Candid About What It's Been Like Working With Netflix On His PG-13 And R-Rated Cuts Of Rebel Moon

After Zack Snyder became rather famous for releasing lengthy director’s cuts of his epic DC movies like Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, the filmmaker is staying true to form for the upcoming Netflix release Rebel Moon . However, this time around, fans of the writer/director won’t have to fight to see his lengthier version of the science fiction epic, because making both versions was part of the plan. Now, Snyder is opening up about what it's been like working with the streaming giant on both the PG-13 and R-rated iterations of the movie.

This week, audiences are getting the chance to see the over two-hour PG-13 version of Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire in theaters, before it becomes available to stream with a Netflix subscription on Friday, December 22. Snyder has teased that director's cuts for the film (and its sequel) will be released at some point. It should come as no surprise that there will be some stark differences between the two versions. Snyder explained how audience factored into the decision and how he felt about having to create multiple versions:

Well, the PG-13 [cut] is really a very commercial version of the movie, which is in essence what sci-fi has to be [now] because of its cost. That is to say, if it’s too dark, edgy, violent and sexual, the audience goes like that [shrinks]. Netflix were the ones that came up with the idea for the director’s cut. And I was like, ‘Absolutely perfect!’ It gives me the ability to work on the PG-13 version not in opposition to the studio, but in coordination with them, because I know I always have the director’s cut [too]. So as I make cuts and adjust this movie down so that it’s PG-13 and two hours, I don’t feel like I’m being pushed into it. Whereas my relationship with the studios in the past has always been that the version that’s released theatrically – for me, anyway – is always a little bit of a fight. Because I don’t want to do everything that they want me to do.

Zack Snyder has never been a director who has operated the best under the constraints of a two-hour PG-13 movie. The filmmaker has really thrived the most with his long director’s cuts. It sounds like Netflix knew this going into its partnership with him and asked him to do his thing while making a movie that fits into the “commercial” box as well. While speaking to NME , Snyder also shared why the agreement was liberating for him, saying this:

It’s the best thing ever. I like that I’ve been able to go kind of wide-eyed into this process. I’ve always railed against the studio when it comes to this PG-13 model that I’ve been in for a while. And so being able to not have those notes or [have to] cut the movie in response to them, it feels like more of a partnership. And so I’m excited and willing to be the architect of the shorter version of the movie.

Rebel Moon (Image credit: Netflix) Release Date: December 22, 2023 (Netflix)

Directed By: Zack Snyder

Written By: Zack Snyder & Kurt Johnstad & Shay Hatten

Starring: Sofia Boutella, Fra Fee, Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman, Ray Fisher, Michiel Huisman, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Anthony Hopkins

Rating: Rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, sexual assault, bloody images, language, sexual material and partial nudity.

Runtime: 134 minutes

It goes without saying that the 300 filmmaker hasn't always had great experiences with massive studios. One can most notably point to the drama surrounding Justice League, which he departed after the death of his daughter. While a theatrical cut (finished by Joss Whedon) was eventually released, many campaigned for the Sucker Punch helmer's original vision, which is now streamable on Max. He seems to be very content working with Netflix now:

Oh, 100 percent. It feels like they 100 per cent get the concept of what the director’s cut is to me, and that’s a really refreshing place to be.

His agreement with the streamer for Rebel Moon certainly will give audiences a chance to visit his Star Wars-inspired world in multiple ways. Unfortunately, ever since the two-hour cut of Rebel Moon 's first part was screened for critics , they haven’t been holding back on their dislike for the movie. CinemaBlend’s own Rebel One: Part One - A Child Of Fire review awarded the movie a 2.5 stars out of five, and it was referred to as being called “incomplete” and “formulaic.” Other critics have said the movie is “painfully shallow” and a “torturous slog.” It also debuted with a brutal nine percent on Rotten Tomatoes before going up to 24 percent.

While the release date for the director’s cuts of Rebel Moon has yet to be revealed, we know the second part, subtitled The Scargiver, will arrive on Netflix on April 19, 2024. Perhaps if people are not privy to the initial version of the director science fiction movie, the alternate cut will fill some of the gaps left uncovered by the PG-13 rated, two-hour cut.

Audiences can certainly make their own distinctions regarding Zack Snyder’s latest movie when part one of Rebel Moon is released on December 22 as part of Netflix's 2023 movie schedule.