Insider Drops Claims About Why Katy Perry’s Friends Are Concerned Amid Her ‘Flirty Friendship’ With Justin Trudeau
How those close to the pop star allegedly feel about her new relationship.
It’s been a little over a month since news broke that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after years of being engaged. Now, the singer is making headlines as romance rumors swirl around her and Justin Trudeau, the former prime minister of Canada. So, as speculation surrounding this alleged “flirty friendship” swirls, an insider has made claims about why the singer’s friends are concerned about this budding relationship.
Over the last week, Perry was seen out to dinner with Trudeau in Montreal. She was in town for her Lifetimes Tour, and a couple of days after their meal, the former Canadian prime minister was seen at her concert. This has caused lots of romance rumors, and according to The Sun, the “Firework” singer’s friends apparently aren’t thrilled about this situation, as they alleged:
For reference, news about Orlando Bloom and Katy Pretty splitting up broke earlier this summer, in late June. This came after they got engaged in 2019, and they share a young daughter together. Meanwhile, Trudeau and his now ex-wife Sophie broke up in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. They share three kids between the ages of 11 and 16.
The pop star’s recent breakup plays into her friends' alleged feelings about her new rumored relationship. They are apparently worried because of Trudeau’s rumored reputation with women, as well as the recency of her breakup with Bloom. The insider claimed:
Another source claimed that Trudeau is very enthusiastic about this relationship, has been talking about his interactions with Perry for “the last few days.” They also claimed that since he separated from his wife, many women have tried to date him. However, they also said he has “particular preferences” and is looking for someone “genuinely nice” who can “see life in their own way.”
All around, there’s been a bunch of gossip going around about this situation between Perry and Trudeau.
Meanwhile, her ex, Orlando Bloom, has also been making headlines. A couple of weeks ago, it was alleged that he might be dating Jessica Alba. However, since then, Alba has been seen kissing actor Danny Ramirez, per People, putting the rumors about her and the Pirates of the Caribbean performer to rest.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Before that, Bloom attended Jeff Bezos’ wedding, where he was seen conversing with Sydney Sweeney, Naomi Campbell and Sofía Vergara. At that time, a source told the Daily Mail that Perry was allegedly “disappointed and sad” about it, but also, that is only a rumor.
Overall, in the months since Katey Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up, they’ve both been caught in headlines regarding their dating life. At the moment, nothing is confirmed or denied. However, apparently, if the singer is indeed in a relationship with Justin Trudeau, her friends aren’t thrilled about it.
