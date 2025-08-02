Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon And Kristin Davis Penned Sweet Messages After And Just Like That’s Cancellation Was Revealed
We're about to witness the end of another era.
The Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That…, is officially ending after its third season, which is currently streamable with an HBO Max subscription. So fans will soon have to say goodbye to Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York once again. While there's a two-part finale has been planned for the show, it’s still heartbreaking. As fans cope with the news, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis penned sweet messages, and they make the cancellation news feel all the more real.
SJP is quite close to (and envious of) Carrie Bradshaw, the character she's been synonymous with for nearly three decades now. With that, Parker shared a lengthy message on Instagram alongside a compilation video of her time working on Sex and the City days as well as And Just Like That… The actress counted off the elements that were vital to Carrie's characterization and also said that Miranda, Samantha, and Charlotte are the best friends for Carrie to have. Parker then reflected on the experience that has made quite an impact on her life, and I'm trying not to tear up:
Cynthia Nixon also shared a series of photos on her Instagram as she reflected on her time portraying the fan-favorite Miranda. The pictures she included are both actual stills from SATC and AJLT as well as behind-the-scenes photos from both productions. Like others, Nixon is also seemingly having a hard time coming to terms with the end of the franchise. While her message isn’t nearly as long as her co-star’s, it’s no less emotional:
Cynthia Davis’ message is also brief, and she didn’t share any photos from her time playing the role of Charlotte. She did, however, repost the statement from showrunner, writer and director Michael Patrick King, who initially revealed that And Just Like That… would end. Davis explained how much the show means to her and also shouted out the cast, crew and many “loyal” fans:
And Just Like That… premiered in 2021, over 17 years after Sex and the City ended. I can say that as a fan, it's been wonderful to revisit these characters over the past few years. For that reason, it's certainly hard to say goodbye once again. There is a clear silver lining here, though, and it's that the cast and crew have the opportunity to end the show on their own terms. That's much better than a straight-up cancellation, even if it means the show's run will end after only three seasons. Still, fans were able to see some of their favorite SATC characters return, even if for only a brief time.
Additional information on the upcoming two-part finale has not been revealed, but I'll surely be tuning in when it finally airs amid the 2025 TV schedule. In the meantime, fans can watch Season 3 of AJLT in full on HBO Max, along with the first two seasons as a way of preparing for the final installments.
