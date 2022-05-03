Rebel Moon: 6 Quick Things We Know About Zack Snyder’s Sci-Fi Netflix Movie

Throughout his legendary career, Zack Snyder has given audiences great horror remakes, adaptations of some of the comic world’s most famous and notorious characters, and launched an expansive film property of his own over at Netflix with the Army of the Dead franchise. But Snyder, whose movies won some awards at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, is taking his next cinematic experience off the planet, out of the solar system, and into another part of the galaxy entirely.

Rebel Moon, Snyder’s sci-fi epic that sounds a lot like Star Wars and old samurai films from Akira Kurosawa, will land at Netflix at some point in the not-so-distant future, and we have everything you need to know about it, including the cast, story, and other key details that are available at this time.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures; Universal Pictures)

The Rebel Moon Cast Includes Ray Fisher, Djimon Hounsou, And Sofia Boutella

Zack Snyder is no stranger when it comes to making movies with enormous ensemble casts that give just about everyone time to shine (even if the movies are four hours long, like Zack Snyder’s Justice League), and it looks like Rebel Moon won’t be any different. Ever since the ambitious Netflix project was announced in 2021, there has been a seemingly never-ending stream of additions to the cast, which at this point includes Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, and others appearing in the epic.

Rupert Friend, Jena Malone, Corey Stoll, Doona Bae, Staz Nair, and several other notable stars have also been added to the group of actors in the early goings of 2022, as well as Cary Elwes, who made news in April 2022 after the Princess Bride and Stranger Things star suffered a pretty nasty snake bite. Expect to read about even more additions in the coming months.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Rebel Moon Centers On A Colony On The Edge Of The Galaxy Who Calls Upon A Mysterious Woman To Defeat A Tyrannical Leader

Although there aren’t a ton of details about the specifics of the story that will be told in Rebel Moon, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will center on a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy as it threatened by armies sent by a tyrannical figure named Belisarius. In an attempt to save their lives and prevent the destruction of their people, the colonists call upon a woman with a mysterious past to assemble a small army to make a stand.

When speaking with THR at the time of the big announcement, Zack Snyder revealed that he grew up an Akira Kurosawa fan and a Star Wars fan, which is fairly clear based on the brief plot description.

(Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

Rebel Moon Will Be A Two-Part Film

Following the success of Army of the Dead (which was watched by at least 75 million people, according to Variety), it should come as no surprise that Netflix is willing to give Zack Snyder another massive project so soon. But, this isn’t just a one-and-done situation for Snyder or Rebel Moon, as the upcoming sci-fi epic is slated to be a two-part film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. There haven’t been any details as to how the movie will be split up or if everything will be released at the same time, but Snyder has been putting in the work, as he revealed to THR in 2021:

I’ve spent the last two or three years building out this universe. Every corner has to be painted in. I’ve been doing designs, constantly drawing and really cultivating its fertile ground to make this world fully realized.

In February 2022, Snyder shared some of that concept art on his Twitter account, which gave fans a small piece of what’s to come sooner rather than later.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Production On Rebel Moon Started In April 2022

Throughout much of the development process for Rebel Moon, it was believed that production on the ambitious Netflix sci-fi movie would start up at some point in 2022. Well, cameras officially started rolling in April 2022 on the forthcoming epic, as Zack Snyder noted in an equally epic post on his official Twitter account. The series of images, which includes an incredible black-and-white shot of Djimon Hounsou as well as sneak peeks at some of the film’s sets (a combination of practical sets and green screen), gave audiences a big taste of what’s to come from the highly anticipated streaming movie.

And, according to The Hollywood Reporter (the same article as in the previous section), this won’t be a short production either. When announcing several additions to the cast in April 2022, the outlet revealed that cameras will be rolling until November, due to Rebel Moon being split into two movies.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Zack Snyder Co-Wrote Rebel Moon With 300 And Army Of The Dead Scribes

Zack Snyder wasn’t alone when coming up with the story and writing the script for Rebel Moon, as the visionary filmmaker called on two of his biggest writing partners to bring the upcoming Netflix movie to life.

In July 2021, Deadline reported Snyder co-wrote the story that will be told over the course of two movies (and possibly more) with Kurt Johnstad. The two previously worked together on 300, 2007's visually-stunning adaptation of Frank Miller’s graphic novel of the same name. Johnstad’s other writing credits include 300: Rise of an Empire, Act of Valor, and Atomic Blonde.

In addition to sharing screenwriting credit with Johnstad, Snyder also worked with the accomplished Shay Hatten on Rebel Moon, who served as a co-writer on Army of the Dead. Hatten also wrote John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum as well as the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4 and John Wick: Chapter 5. Patten is also the writer and executive producer of the upcoming Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas animated series.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Although no release date has been announced for Rebel Moon at this point in time, there’s a good chance we won’t see Zack Snyder’s sci-fi epic until 2023 at the earliest, and even that might be unlikely. With principal photography ongoing until at least November 2022, it wouldn’t be a shocker if we didn’t see the film arrive on Netflix until 2024. Make sure to check back for more information in the months to come.

We are going to have to wait some time before we see Rebel Moon on our TVs and other streaming devices, but there's plenty to hold us over in the meantime.