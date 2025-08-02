Fans Think Taylor Swift Made A Secret Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo, And Honestly, The Theory Is Convincing

Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore just made his return, thanks to the sequel dropping as part of the 2025 Netflix releases dates last weekend. Not only does the film feature a slew of callbacks to the original, the movie is packed with fun cameos. Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce even players a waiter in the film and, in one scene, he's hilariously licked by a bear while tied up to a pole. Since the movie came out, Taylor Swift fans have been theorizing that the pop star secretly has a cameo alongside her man. So let’s examine the evidence.

There’s A Very Convincing Theory That Taylor Swift Could Have A Secret Cameo In Happy Gilmore 2

Since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been an item, the couple have shared a lot of big moments together. So it wouldn't be too wild to think that Swift might have been on set during the filming of Happy Gilmore 2. After all, reports have indicated that the two are getting more serious as a couple. Netflix dropped a BTS video centered around the bear scene, which can be watched below:

So fans have been theorizing that Taylor Swift is actually the person in the bear suit who helps make Kelce’s Happy Gilmore 2 scene so funny. Under the Instagram post, one user commented about it, and the Netflix account dropped an interesting reply. Check it:

@carolpcgo : “They should've dressed Taylor as a bear for an epic surprise”

@netflix: "👀"

Interesting, right? Those little eye emojis usually stand for suspicious side-eye, so I don’t blame Taylor Swift fans for reading into the reply. Additionally, Swift (who’s not on social media much these days) wrote the following on her Instagram story last week:

Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie! An absolute must watch, 13/10, go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible 🍯

The part of the message that’s got fans up in arms is the fact that she signed off her message with a honey pot emoji. Swift is known for using little clues for fans to decode, so fans have been theorizing that Swift put on a bear suit for a low-key cameo. Yet, as fun and intriguing as this entire theory is, there's one reason why we may not want to put too much stock in it.

I Think One Detail Debunks The Theory

It would honestly be amazing and so on brand if Taylor Swift did make a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2 alongside Travis Kelce. However, there is some solid evidence that would seem to counter that assumption. Check out this screenshot from the credits (which comes complete with my handy dandy arrow):

There you have it. Brandon Alan Smith is credited as the “Bear Performer” in Happy Gilmore 2. In fairness, there have definitely been instances in which Swift has been in projects and changed her name as to not draw attention to herself. However, Brandon Alan Smith has an IMDb page devoted to his acting and stunt work, which seems to add legitimacy to his recent film credit. Either way, we’ll always have this video of Swift in a bear suit from 2020:

While it would have been so good if it was Taylor Swift in the costume, I think we’ve debunked this Swiftie theory. A part of me still loves the idea that Swift did indeed don outfit and join her man on screen. Regardless, you should definitely check out Adam Sandler's new comedy with a Netflix subscription. CinemaBlend gave the movie 4 stars in our Happy Gilmore 2 review.