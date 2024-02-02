Batman Returns’ Writer Recalls Being ‘Attacked’ By Fans Over The Film Years Before They Started To Accept It
Fans tend to love Batman Returns today, but that wasn't always the case.
There have been so many Batman movies over the last 30+ years that have envisioned the character in so many different ways that it seems everybody has their favorites, and almost nothing is “off limits” with the character. Who the best Batman actor is, and what is acceptable for the character, is very much a topic of debate. But that wasn’t always the case, as the screenwriter for Batman Returns says he was “attacked” by fans over changes to the established canon that were made in Tim Burton’s sequel.
Tim Burton’s Batman was a massive hit that spawned an immediate sequel, and even though it included a pretty significant change to the classic Batman story, the idea that the Joker has killed Bruce Wayne’s parents, fans largely embraced it. This was not the case a couple of years later. At a recent screening of Batman Returns (via IndieWire) screenwriter Daniel Waters says fans did not appreciate the way the sequel broke with tradition regarding the backstory for the villains, though nobody seems to mind it now. Waters explained…
Fans of any popular character want to see that character brought to life as they imagine them, and that frequently means doing it in a very “by-the-book” way. As time goes on, fans can begin to want to see different interpretations of the character. And every new take wants to try and differentiate itself in some way leading to now a lot of Batman movies, each a little different.
To be fair, fans weren't the only ones upset with the film. McDonalds had a big problem with Batman Returns that led to Tim Burton leaving the franchise and Joel Schumacher coming on to shift the Batman franchise in a lighter direction, which ultimately led to George Clooney "ruining" Batman.
Today the things that make Batman Returns stand out are part of what makes it so popular. Many consider it the best of that generation of Batman movies if not the best Batman movie, period. Waters admits that the decision to make such changes to classic Batman lore came about because he and Tim Burton simply didn’t bother to learn the original stories. He explained…
It just goes to show, while fans are often critical of people working on comic book movies not being intimately aware of the source material, sometimes it can lead to creative decisions they wouldn’t have otherwise.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
