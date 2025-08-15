Nobody Wants This Season 2 Features A Scene That Was Crafted For Leighton Meester and Adam Brody To Interact, And I Have A Theory

Dreams are coming true on Netflix’s 2025 schedule. We finally got Wednesday Season 2, Stranger Things Season 5 is coming, and on October 23, we’ll get Season 2 of Nobody Wants This. Now, the Adam Brody and Kristen Bell-led romance's premiere date alone is a dream. However, what makes it even better is that we’ll get to see real-life couple, Brody and Leighton Meester, work together on-screen.

Now, we also know a scene has been crafted specifically to bring their characters together, and I have a theory about what it might involve.

Adam Brody And Leighton Meester Will Share The Screen In Nobody Wants This Season 2

Not long after Nobody Wants This was renewed , it was announced that Brody’s wife would be appearing in Season 2. In the months since, we’ve learned a bit about her character, too. It’s been confirmed that she’ll be portraying Kristen Bell’s character’s middle school nemesis and momfluencer, Abby.

So, knowing that, I assumed she’d share the majority of her scenes with the Veronica Mars actress instead of her real-life husband. However, while chatting with Vanity Fair , co-showrunner Jenni Konner explained that they purposely crafted a scene where Meester and Brody’s characters cross paths. In fact, when they learned that the Gossip Girl star was joining the show, they expanded the part too, as Konner said:

I did not anticipate how funny she would be. She’s really good at improv—everything feels really weird, and you don’t see it coming. And seeing her and Adam in a scene together was so much fun.

While Brody and Meester have collaborated before, there’s something about this Netflix hit that hits different. So, I can’t wait to see this hilarious scene they’ll share together. However, before we get to see it, I have to explain the theory I have about how Abby and Brody's character Noah will meet.

I Have A Theory About How The Real Life Couple Will Interact In Nobody Wants This

So, we know that Leighton Meester’s character comes into the fold from Joanne’s side, so my guess is she won’t know Noah. That begs the question: How on Earth will they meet? Well, I'm theorizing that this will happen while Brody and Bell’s characters are together at an event or something. However, I don’t think that will be the big scene the real-life couple shares.

No, no. My theory is that this scene they’ve crafted for Meester and Brody will happen at Noah’s place of work. I think it’d be hilarious for Abby to show up his synagogue to confront him or ask for some kind of favor.

There’s something about her bursting into his place of work (which is also a place of worship) that feels really funny. Konner said what Meester does in the show is hilarious and unexpected, and her scene with The O.C. actor is “so much fun,” so this feels like a natural way for all that to happen.

So, here’s hoping Abby takes a trip to Noah’s synagogue unannounced to confront him about something, because that feels like a logical yet silly way for the couple to share a notable scene together in Nobdy Wants This.

Of course, I don’t actually know how Adam Brody and Leighton Meester will share the screen in Season 2. However, I’m feeling good about my theory, and I can’t wait to watch what happens between their characters (whether I’m right or super wrong) with a Netflix subscription when Nobody Wants This returns on October 23.