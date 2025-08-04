James Gunn Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Shutting Down Rumors About The Batman II’s Villains

James Gunn is in the midst of overseeing an entire cinematic universe, so it's honestly amazing that he finds time to interact with fans. The Superman director even engages with them on purported theories, more recently those involving the DCU. Outside of that budding franchise is Matt Reeves’ upcoming sequel to The Batman, which has sparked considerable speculation. Most recently, franchise devotees have been making guesses about the film's villain(s), and Gunn still isn't shying away from shutting down the chatter.

In recent posts on Threads, fans were hammering Gunn with questions on anything from the reported Teen Titans movie to New Gods. Unsurprisingly, the next big-screen outing for Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight was also a topic of discussion. While fans shot some theories at Gunn, like asking about the inclusion of Hush as a villain, Gunn held his ground and provided a very direct answer to the onslaught of rumors and speculation:

Again everything you've heard is a total guess or made up.

Gunn is typically very direct when responding to fans about such topics. So, considering his track record (and position as DC Studios' co-head), there doesn't seem to be any reason to doubt him here.

One thing that isn’t made up, though, is that Matt Reeves finally has finally turned in a completed script for The Batman: Part II. A post recently shared by Reeves showed him and co-writer Mattson Tomlin in the background with the completed script at the forefront. That screenplay has been a long time, with even Robert Pattinson thinking he might be getting too old to play Batman. Also, Gunn recently revealed the script in question is very good.

Even though Gunn has no problem instilling confidence in future DC projects, he has still insisted on staying mum about potential villains and any casting conversations. While Pattinson is still expected to reprise his role as the Caped Crusader in the sequel to The Batman, the Matt Reeves films remain outside the extended universe that Gunn and the team at DC are building. The team is expected to cast a different actor as Batman to participate in the extended universe, which David Corenswet’s Superman is a part of.

No matter what James Gunn says, though, fan theories will likely never stop. Batman villains especially are some of the juiciest characters, with actors like Heath Ledger, Cillian Murphy and Paul Dano absolutely nailing their roles. A character like Hush would be yet another incredible opportunity for an actor to showcase what they can do within the superhero genre. As much as this could all be a guess, like Gunn said, I think any new idea is worth mentioning to the DC head honcho.

The Batman: Part II still hasn’t gone into production yet, though it's known that the film is set to finally hit theaters on October 1, 2027. In the meantime, fans can revisit Matt Reeves' first Batman film now with an HBO Max subscription. For more information on other films heading to the big screen under James Gunn’s supervision, make sure to consult the schedule of upcoming DC movies.