Now I Know Who To Thank For One Small, But Satisfying Detail In The Batman

I have spoken endlessly about why The Batman is my all-time favorite live-action Batman movie (or, so far, at least, since there are plenty of upcoming DC movies to look forward to). I love Robert Pattinson’s intense performance as Bruce Wayne, the astonishing action sequences, Gotham’s grim design, and the fact that the 2022 film finally puts the Dark Knight in a genuine detective story.

There is also one element from Matt Reeves’ comic book crime epic that is decidedly minor in the grand scheme of things, but proved to be a major relief for me and other BatFans. Now that I know who is responsible for this detail, I would like to show my appreciation.

Robert Pattinson's Lingering Eye Makeup In The Batman Was Mattson Tomlin's Idea

Viewers may recall how, in The Batman, anytime Bruce Wayne returns from a night out lurking the streets of Gotham City, the black eye shadow he wears beneath his cowl remains on his face. Mattson Tomlin, who did some uncredited script revisions on the film, confirmed in an X post that he was the brains behind this visual detail. Check out the post here:

Yes. When I was young I noticed that when Batman takes off his mask the eye makeup is gone and it broke the spell for me. I’d had an image in my head for 20 years of how crazy he would look with the makeup and when I pitched it to Matt he loved it. https://t.co/dBanKvPKm4July 31, 2025

There may not be a more important detail contributing to The Batman’s reputation as one of the most grounded comic book films of its time than this, and it makes me proud to see Tomlin officially credited as Reeves’ co-writer on the Batman Part II screenplay, which was finished in June. Now, on the chance that you are confused over why I have such a high opinion of the film acknowledging eye makeup as part of Batman’s costume, allow me to explain.

Why It Matters That The Makeup Stays On In The Batman

There is no such cowl that could comfortably or practically fit perfectly to the contours of Batman’s eyes, which is why it has always been important that Bruce Wayne masks that recognizable area of his face with eye shadow. Yet, just about any time he is seen removing the cowl in a comic book or screen adaptation, the makeup is somehow absent.

One of the most widely scrutinized examples of this comes from 1992’s Batman Returns, in which Bruce (Michael Keaton, arguably the greatest live-action Batman actor), who is clearly wearing the eye shadow under his rubber cowl, rips it off to reveal the makeup has magically disappeared. Speaking as someone who loves the Tim Burton movies, this scene has always annoyed me. So, it should go without saying how much I appreciated that The Batman not only shows black circles around Pattinson’s eyes after he removes his cowl, but even shows a glimpse of him applying the makeup early on.

This past Halloween, my wife and I went dressed as Catwoman and Batman, and I made sure to include the eye shadow as part of my outfit. The number of compliments I received for my costume should provide enough evidence for why it is essential to Bruce’s after-hours ensemble and why Mattson Tomlin deserves the praise he has received for this addition to The Batman. I am looking forward to seeing what other contributions to the Dark Knight’s lore he may bring in The Batman Part II, which comes out in 2027, and, hopefully, in many more upcoming superhero movies.