Ben Affleck Gets Real About Playing Batman, And Reveals Epiphany That Made Him Go 'Oh S---'
He's on to something here.
Wherever you rank Ben Affleck on the list of live-action Batman actors, there’s no question he played DC Comics’ Caped Crusader longer than most. His version of Bruce Wayne debuted in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, then returned for a cameo in Suicide Squad, both cuts of Justice League, and finally The Flash. Affleck recently reflected on playing Batman in the DC Extended Universe, and that included sharing the epiphany he had that made him go, “Oh shit.”
Today marks the nine-year anniversary of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’s release, which makes for good timing with the publication of Affleck’s new interview with GQ. When the actor was asked if he had “a coherent thought or postmortem” about his time playing Batman, he started off saying:
Ben Affleck’s first outing as Batman came four years after the release of The Dark Knight Rises, the concluding chapter of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy that saw Christian Bale wearing the cape and cowl. As Affleck mentioned, one of the ways his Batman stood out from the ones before is that he’d been fighting crime for well over two decades. He’d been pummeling criminals in Gotham City back when Clark Kent, played as an adult by Henry Cavill, was roughly a preteen around the time he was discovering his Kryptonian powers.
Which, of course, leads into the other big thing that distinguished Ben Affleck’s Batman: he was the first to live in a shared universe populated by other DC Comics superheroes, including Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash and Cyborg. However, looking back on this portion of his career, Affleck realized that specific problems started to emerge regarding the tone of the DCEU movies he appeared in. In his words:
He’s being vague, but it’s reasonable to infer the “skew too old” part is in reference to the intensity of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, to the point that its Ultimate Edition was rated R. Zack Snyder’s Justice League had a similar tone that the public finally got to see when it was made available to stream with a Max subscription, but the theatrical cut helmed by Joss Whedon definitely had a lighter feel to it. The clashing of creative visions just doesn’t work in the long run, and I’ll go so far as to say it played a big role in the DCEU ultimately collapsing.
Still, for the most part, Ben Affleck had a positive experience bringing Batman to life, and maybe there will come a day when he could reprise the role similarly to what Michael Keaton did in The Flash. For now, Affleck’s successor, Robert Pattinson, will return to role in 2027’s The Batman: Part II. Additionally, the new DC Universe continuity will have its own Batman who will star in The Brave and the Bold.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
