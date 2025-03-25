Ben Affleck Gets Real About Playing Batman, And Reveals Epiphany That Made Him Go 'Oh S---'

News
By published

He's on to something here.

Ben Affleck suited up as Batman in BvS banner
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Wherever you rank Ben Affleck on the list of live-action Batman actors, there’s no question he played DC Comics’ Caped Crusader longer than most. His version of Bruce Wayne debuted in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, then returned for a cameo in Suicide Squad, both cuts of Justice League, and finally The Flash. Affleck recently reflected on playing Batman in the DC Extended Universe, and that included sharing the epiphany he had that made him go, “Oh shit.”

Today marks the nine-year anniversary of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’s release, which makes for good timing with the publication of Affleck’s new interview with GQ. When the actor was asked if he had “a coherent thought or postmortem” about his time playing Batman, he started off saying:

I had a really good time. I loved doing the Batman movie. I loved Batman v Superman. And I liked my brief stints on The Flash that I did and when I got to work with Viola Davis on Suicide Squad for a day or two. In terms of creatively, I really think that I like the idea and the ambition that I had for it, which was of the sort of older, broken, damaged Bruce Wayne. And it was something we really went for in the first movie.

Related Stories

Henry Cavill as Superman placing his hand against the chest of Ben Affleck as Batman in the rain in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

After Backlash, Zack Snyder Defends Batman Wanting To Kill In The DCEU

The Ridiculous Reason Zack Snyder's Batman V Superman Kept Getting An R-Rating From The MPA

Ben Affleck’s first outing as Batman came four years after the release of The Dark Knight Rises, the concluding chapter of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy that saw Christian Bale wearing the cape and cowl. As Affleck mentioned, one of the ways his Batman stood out from the ones before is that he’d been fighting crime for well over two decades. He’d been pummeling criminals in Gotham City back when Clark Kent, played as an adult by Henry Cavill, was roughly a preteen around the time he was discovering his Kryptonian powers.

Which, of course, leads into the other big thing that distinguished Ben Affleck’s Batman: he was the first to live in a shared universe populated by other DC Comics superheroes, including Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash and Cyborg. However, looking back on this portion of his career, Affleck realized that specific problems started to emerge regarding the tone of the DCEU movies he appeared in. In his words:

But what happened was it started to skew too old for a big part of the audience. Like even my own son at the time was too scared to watch the movie. And so when I saw that I was like, ‘Oh shit, we have a problem.’ Then I think that’s when you had a filmmaker that wanted to continue down that road and a studio that wanted to recapture all the younger audience at cross purposes. Then you have two entities, two people really wanting to do something different and that is a really bad recipe.

He’s being vague, but it’s reasonable to infer the “skew too old” part is in reference to the intensity of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, to the point that its Ultimate Edition was rated R. Zack Snyder’s Justice League had a similar tone that the public finally got to see when it was made available to stream with a Max subscription, but the theatrical cut helmed by Joss Whedon definitely had a lighter feel to it. The clashing of creative visions just doesn’t work in the long run, and I’ll go so far as to say it played a big role in the DCEU ultimately collapsing.

Still, for the most part, Ben Affleck had a positive experience bringing Batman to life, and maybe there will come a day when he could reprise the role similarly to what Michael Keaton did in The Flash. For now, Affleck’s successor, Robert Pattinson, will return to role in 2027’s The Batman: Part II. Additionally, the new DC Universe continuity will have its own Batman who will star in The Brave and the Bold.

TOPICS
Adam Holmes
Adam Holmes
Senior Content Producer

Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about batman
Reacher outside at construction site at night in Reacher Season 3

After Alan Ritchson Said He’d Play Batman (For Free), His Reacher Co-Star Had A Bold Prediction About The Big Guy Taking On The Role

Jason Bateman as Bate-Man in State Farm ad

Jason Bateman's Starring In A Batman-Themed Insurance Ad, and I'm Actually Digging How Joker And The Caped Crusader's Other Villains Look
Shannon Beador, Gizelle Bryant, and Luann de Lesseps sitting on a beige couch in formal wear for Bravo&#039;s new show Love Hotel

The Real Housewives Are Entering Their Reality Dating Game Show Era With New Show, And I Have One Hope For The Show
See more latest
Most Popular
Shannon Beador, Gizelle Bryant, and Luann de Lesseps sitting on a beige couch in formal wear for Bravo&#039;s new show Love Hotel
The Real Housewives Are Entering Their Reality Dating Game Show Era With New Show, And I Have One Hope For The Show
Kanye West on BigBoyTV
Insider Drops Claims About Why It's 'Not Easy' For Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori To Leave Him
Gemma walking into the Cold Harbor room in Severance&#039;s Season 2 finale.
Why Is Lumon Trying To Tamper With Emotions? Severance's Gemma Actress Dichen Lachman Told Me Her A+ Theory About It
Mary Wiseman posing in a starfleet uniform as Tilly in Star Trek: Discovery
A Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Editor Just Likened The Show To Buffy The Vampire Slayer In An Awesome Way, And I'm So Ready To See How It Plays Out
Cynthia Erivo&#039;s Elphaba holding up her hands in Wicked: Part One
The Story Behind Why Wicked Made Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba Green Without CGI: 'Something Happens To The DNA In The Space'
Brent Spiner and Annie O&#039;Donnell return to Night Court Season 3x13
After I Rewatched The Original Night Court's First Scenes With The Wheelers, Brent Spiner And Annie O'Donnell Talked Playing The Same Characters 40 Years Later: 'We Live For Shenanigans'
Frankie Muniz in Malcolm in the Middle
While Frankie Muniz's Prep For The Malcolm In The Middle Revival Has Me Hyped, I'm Bummed That A Character Is Being Recast
Jesse Palmer hosts The Bachelor Season 29 finale.
A Big Bachelor In Paradise Twist Has Been Confirmed, But I’m Actually More Intrigued By Another Series Featuring Bachelor Alumni
leslie jones on saturday night live
SNL Alum Leslie Jones Says She Was ‘Totally Intimidated’ During Her First Table Read, But Her Funny Audition Story Proves She Was ‘Cocky As F---’
The Millennuim Falcon at Star Wars: Galaxy&#039;s Edge
'It Is Foul': Disney World Fans Report A Strange Smell At A Popular Location, And It Sounds Awful