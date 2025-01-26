The Brave And The Bold: What We Know About The DCU's Batman Movie

We live in an era where superhero movies are so popular, there are two upcoming DC movies that feature different versions of Batman simultaneously. Actually, this has happened twice! First there was The Batman’s release in early 2022 featuring Robert Pattinson in the title role, followed by The Flash starring both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s versions of the Caped Crusader in summer 2023. Now, looking to the future, Matt Reeves’ The Batman: Part II is set for a late 2027 release, and The Brave and the Bold will introduce yet another live-action iteration of the popular superhero.

The Brave and the Bold will take place in the DC Universe, the shared continuity that succeeded the DCEU and began in late 2024 with the animated series Creature Commandos. It was part of the opening DCU slate that DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran announced in early 2023, so let’s go over what we know about this franchise’s upcoming Batman movie so far.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

The Brave and the Bold currently does not have a release date, though it may be a long time until it arrives in theaters. In November 2024, James Gunn said there was “no set timeline” for the movie’s release because, just like with any other DCU project, it won’t move forward until there’s a screenplay he’s “totally happy with.”

Combine that with DC Studios likely wanting to put some distance between The Batman: Part II’s release and The Brave and the Bold, there’s a good chance that the latter might not come out until 2029 at the earliest or just be saved for the early 2030s. On the bright side, that'll leave a lot of time to ensure that the script is exceptional.

The Brave And The Bold Cast

(Image credit: DC Comics)

No actor has been cast yet in The Brave and the Bold. However, as will be discussed more in the next section, count on an actor older than Robert Pattinson being selected to play Batman in the DCU. And, as will also be discussed in another section, even though The Brave and the Bold might be half a decade away or more, that doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll have to wait that long to learn who’s putting on the cape and cowl next. Whomever is chosen, count on them to also voice Batman in any animated projects as well, which has become the norm for anything DCU-related.

What Is The Brave And The Bold About?

(Image credit: DC Films)

The Brave and the Bold will stand out from the vibe that The Batman franchise is giving off by exploring members of the Bat-Family, i.e. Batman’s closest allies in his war against crime, most of whom help him protect Gotham City. Specifically, we’ll see Bruce Wayne teaming up with his biological son Damian, who will be Robin.

So right off the bat, that tells us that The Brave and the Bold’s Batman will need to be played by an older actor if we’re to believe that he’s not only been striking fear into the hearts of criminals for a long time, but also has a preteen/teenaged son who fights alongside him in the field. Gunn also said that the film will be based on Grant Morrison’s run on the Batman comics that ran from 2006 to 2013, which is fitting since Morrison co-created Damian with Andy Hubert.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Who’s Directing The Brave And The Bold?

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Earlier, I mentioned that The Flash featured two different versions of Batman... well, three if you’re counting George Clooney’s cameo. The 2023 DC movie was directed by Andy Muschietti, and he was picked to helm The Brave and the Bold in June 2023.

However, by December 2024, Muschietti said that the new Batman movie “has been postponed a little bit,” so he “might do another film before that.” Then a few weeks later, the director said he hadn’t spoken to James Gunn since “before Superman began filming,” which was at the end of February 2024. So clearly he’s waiting in a holding pattern like the rest of us.

How The DCU’s Batman Has Already Been Teased

(Image credit: DC/Max)

At the time of this writing, Creature Commandos Season 1, which can be streamed with a Max subscription, is the only DCU project that’s been released. However, there were two Batman teases the animated series threw in over the course of its first seven episodes.

First, the Caped Crusader was among the many dead superheroes presented in the apocalyptic vision Circe shared with Amanda Waller to show what would happen if Princess Ilana Rostovic was allowed to live. Second, Batman was shown in the flashback depicting Doctor Phosphorus’ origin, capturing the radioactive villain and sending him to Belle Reve. As seen above, the hero was silhouetted, though he does have a bulkier physique than Robert Pattinson’s version, which will, presumably, guide the selection of the actor playing him.

Where Else The DCU’s Batman Could Appear

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Just because this superhero tale is many years away doesn’t mean we couldn’t see the DCU’s Batman before then. Specifically, it was announced in December 2024 that Doctor Sleep’s Mike Flanagan was tapped to write a Clayface movie, which was later set for a September 11, 2026 release.

Since Clayface is one of the more well-known members of Batman’s rogues gallery, perhaps the Caped Crusader will have a role in that movie first, albeit not one big enough to draw attention away from the shapeshifter. Other possible movies Batman could appear in include the Teen Titans movie and the Bane/Deathstroke movie, neither of which have release dates.

Keep your eyes locked here for more updates on what’s in store for The Brave and the Bold. Meanwhile, those of you eager for any kind of Batman-centric action on the big screen can look forward to The Batman: Part II’s arrival on October 1, 2027. The film side of the DCU will kick off on July 11, 2025 with the release of Superman, followed by Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow on June 26, 2026.