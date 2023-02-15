The Batman: Part II: What We Know About Matt Reeves’ DC Movie Sequel So Far

Out of all of the live-action Batman movies so far, Matt Reeves’ The Batman is easily my favorite, which I realize puts me at risk for accusations of recency bias. However, I assure you that my opinion is genuine, because it finally gave me the cinematic iteration of the Dark Knight I always wanted to see in Robert Pattinson’s portrayal (an actual detective) and a hauntingly bleak vision of Gotham City that I wanted to return to immediately as the credits rolled. I am delighted to report that my wish for a The Batman 2 has been granted.

A follow-up to the one of the best superhero movies of 2022 — hell, one of the best movies of 2022 regardless of genre, if you ask me — is currently in the works at Warner Bros. and DC Studios. Of course, with the announcement of a sequel to any critical and commercial hit, there come plenty of questions — such as who from Batman’s rogues gallery will he fight next or how might this movie tie into the new DCU continuity, if at all? Let’s take things one thing at a time as we guide you through everything we know so far about one of the most highly anticipated upcoming superhero movies, which is officially called The Batman: Part II — starting with when it flies into theaters.

According to Esquire, it appears that the next chapter of the Reeves-verse is coming out in time for the Dark Knight’s “favorite holiday,” as The Batman: Part II is currently set to release on Friday, October 3, 2025. Luckily, there are still plenty of other Batman-related movies coming out between now and then for fans to bide their time with.

Coincidentally, in what could be interpreted as an homage to Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s seminal graphic novel, Batman: The Long Halloween, the opening scene of The Batman takes place on October 31st. In fact, at one time, the movie was set to be released during said month in 2021. However, a number of setbacks — including Robert Pattinson’s Covid-19 diagnosis — forced it to be delayed until March of the following year.

Robert Pattinson Is Expected To Reprise The Title Role

Fans of how Robert Pattinson measured up to (or, perhaps, even surpassed) the Batman actors before him can be happy to know that he will put the cape and cowl back on in The Batman: Part II, as a report by Deadline mentions.

A lot of people — including Jimmy Kimmel — like to joke that the English actor got his preparation for playing a “bat” by playing a vampire in the Twilight movies cast for so many years. However, it was really his performances in gritty thrillers like 2017’s Good Time that earned him the honor of playing a brutal and emotionally tormented iteration of Bruce Wayne in The Batman.

There is no confirmation at the moment regarding who else from 2022’s The Batman cast — such as Zoë Kravitz as Selena Kyle or Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon — will return.

The Batman: Part II Is Not Part Of The New DCU Slate

Right now, we don't know what the story of the sequel will entail, but we do know that the film will be its own entity and not connected to the DC Extended Universe franchise , much like the first entry in this series from Reeves.

The Batman: Part II is part of a separate category of upcoming DC movies called “Elseworlds” — in reference to the eponymous comic book imprint that explores other areas of the DC Multiverse — and is not canon to the new plans for the DCU as overseen by James Gunn and Peter Safran. However, that continuity will also have its own version of Batman who will be partnered with his son, Damian Wayne, as his Robin in The Brave and the Bold. However, it would still be cool to see a different Robin appear in the Reeves-verse one day.

Director Matt Reeves Is Writing The Batman: Part II With Mattson Tomlin

Despite being a comic book adaptation, when compared to the previous screen adaptations of Bill Finger and Bob Kane’s creation, The Batman is a unique enough to be considered a singular vision. Thus, it is relieving to know that Matt Reeves is back at the helm of The Batman: Part II to continue what he started.

The filmmaker — also known for directing Cloverfield and the two most recent Planet of the Apes movies — is also penning the sequel, but not with his credited The Batman co-writer, Peter Craig. As The Hollywood Reporter broke in August 2022, Reeves is partnering with Mattson Tomlin — who also did some uncredited work on the predecessor — as The Batman: Part II’s additional scribe.

The Sequel Was First Announced At CinemaCon

In April 2022, before it was given the official title of The Batman: Part II, the sequel was announced by Matt Reeves at CinemaCon, at which he thanked fans for their support of the first film and expressed his excitement to “jump back into this world for the next chapter.”

Talk of a sequel to The Batman came almost immediately after it was released to stellar reviews from critics and raked in impressive opening box office returns. Luckily, fans would not have to wait much longer for the initial announcement of the follow-up. Warner Bros. exec Toby Emmerich also mentioned at CinemaCon that “the whole team” was coming back for the sequel, but all of whom that entails remains to be determined.

The Batman Spin-Off Movies And TV Shows Are Also Reportedly In Development

The new continuity initially launched by The Batman in 2022 will not just continue with this feature-length direct follow-up. The universe is, reportedly, going to expand with other movies and TV shows from the perspective of Bruce Wayne’s enemies.

One of the most highly anticipated upcoming DC TV shows, tentatively titled The Penguin, will see an unrecognizable Colin Farrell reprising his role as Gotham City gangster, Oswald Cobblepot. There is also another TV spin-off in the works that will chronicle the goings-on at Arkham Asylum, which was originally envisioned by Matt Reeves as a crime drama focused on the GCPD.

That is the extent of what we know about The Batman: Part II for now. We will be sure to shine the Batsignal in your direction when new updates come about.