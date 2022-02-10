Pregnant Wife Is Mad Her Husband Wants To See The Batman Instead Of Their Child's Birth

For many people, seeing the birth of their child stands out as one of their most treasured memories, if sitting comfortably at the top of the list. After all, it’s not an experience that can simply be replicated. However, for one couple, evidently seeing Matt Reeves’ nearly three-hour-long The Batman on opening day is a higher priority for the husband than seeing his child being born, which has his pregnant wife furious.

Following some early IMAX screenings on March 1 that have already sold out, The Batman officially kicks off its theatrical run with on March 4 (though obviously there will be preview screenings the evening prior). However, as a woman shared on Reddit, this is the same day that her and her husband’s child is expected to arrive, and evidently he’s willing to gamble skipping that big event in favor of witnessing the debut of Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader. As this woman shared on Reddit:

My (25F) husband (28M) and I are expecting a baby. As you may know, there is a new Batman movie releasing on early march. My husband is a big fan of that kind of stuff and wants to see it opening day. The issue is that our estimated due date is exactly on that day. I know that only a fraction of babies are actually born on the exact due day but I have always been very regular on my periods and I have a feeling that I may be one of those cases.

Well this is a weird one. Even though there’s no guarantee this couple’s baby will arrive exactly on the predicted date, the woman has a feeling her newborn will arrive on time. But now, in addition to going through the hectic process that is childbirth, she also now has to potentially worry about her husband not being around because he’s seated in a theater for The Batman., which is predicted to make $135-180 million domestically on opening weekend. As for why this man is willing to prioritize the latest of the Batman movies over seeing the birth of his child, it boils down to something that worries many fans ahead of a highly-anticipated project’s release: spoilers. The Redditor continued:

He says it is important to see the movie the first day because of spoilers and that, even I end up having the baby that day while he is watching the movie, at worst he would arrived a few hours late and is not such a big deal. He says I am being irrational and emotional because of being pregnant. I am upset because I feel deprioritize by him. Am I the Asshole?

Scrolling through the comments of this Reddit post, the general consensus is that this guy is the wrong for wanting to see The Batman as soon as possible at the risk of missing out on his child’s birth. All I’ll say is this: this is the eighth live-action solo Batman movie we’ve gotten since 1989, and 12th live-action appearance on film total counting Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, the theatrical cut of Justice League and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. This man’s child will only be born once. Let’s have some perspective on the situation.

Set in Bruce Wayne’s second year of crimefighting and outside of the DCEU continuity, The Batman sees the eponymous criminal clashing with Paul Dano’s Edward Nashton, a.k.a. The Riddler, a Zodiac Killer-inspired antagonist who’s targeting elite Gotham City citizens and leaving clues behind to taunt the GCPD and the masked vigilante. The movie’s other major players include Zoë Kravitz’s Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin, Jeffrey Wright’s James Gordon, Andy Serkis’ Alfred Pennyworth and John Turturro’s Carmine Falcone. In addition to directing, Matt Reeves also co-wrote the script with Peter Craig.

