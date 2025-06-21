‘We Had These Two Quite Huge Secrets’: Superman’s David Corenswet Recalls Trying To Hide His DCU Audition And His Wife’s Pregnancy At The Same Time

When David Corenswet got cast as Superman for James Gunn’s DCU movie , he probably didn’t think any news could top that. That is, until he received news not long after that he was going to be a first-time father. The American actor looks back on having to keep “two quite huge secrets” of hiding his DCU audition and his wife’s pregnancy at the same time.

David Corenswet received word about screen testing for Superman during the production of Twisters . The House of Cards actor admitted to being in “a suspicious mood” when he got the call from James Gunn, worried it was a prank call. Knowing the Guardians of the Galaxy director would be the only one who could offer him the Man of Steel role, Corenswet placed his trust in him, and the talented actor would get to don the suit and cape.

After David Corenswet found out he’d be playing Clark Kent/Superman, he had to keep his screen test under wraps until DC made the Superman casting news announcement . But a couple of days after his screen test, the Philadelphia native told People he got news from his wife, Julia Warner, that led to another “huge” secret he had to keep:

She told me that she was pregnant two days after I found out I was going to screen test for Superman. For the first several months of her pregnancy, as is sort of protocol, we weren’t telling anybody. We had these two quite huge secrets that we just had between the two of us. And that was intense. For a period we had just each other for these two huge things.

Now, that’s a coincidence if I ever heard one! Just when you think no news can top playing the Kryptonian who’s “faster than a speeding bullet,” you find out you’re going to be a dad. I give David Corenswet a lot of credit for being able to keep the news of playing Superman and his wife being pregnant a secret. With big news like that, you naturally want to tell the whole world.

Originally, David Corenswet’s wife’s due date was going to coincide with the start of filming the upcoming DC movie . So, you can imagine the actor’s reaction to two incredible things about to happen around the same time:

It was very close. It wasn't direct, but it was still very close. But it was just having to do two big unknown things at the same time. And they were both great things.

David Corenswet really must have felt superhuman by earning two roles of a lifetime. Interestingly enough, The Politician actor spoke about gaining weight for the Superman at the same time his wife would gain weight during her pregnancy. At least you can say the two were bulking up together, even if for very different purposes!

Talk about the supersized stress of hiding from the world your DCU audition and your wife’s pregnancy. However, David Corenswet handled both “quite huge secrets” like a pro with Superman heading into theaters on July 11th, and can now call himself the father of a baby girl. He’ll be saving the world on screen and building his own world at home.