Critics Have Seen Tom Hardy's Venom: The Last Dance, And A Lot Of The Same Complaints Are Being Made
Aren't sequels supposed to be more fun, Eddiiiie?
While MCU fans can still expect tons of adventures in myriad upcoming Marvel movies hitting the 2025 movie schedule and beyond, it doesn't sound like Tom Hardy's Venom will be around to cause chaos for it, at least if one believes Hardy's claims that he's finished with the role. But Eddie Brock still has to save the universe, or at least parts of Nevada, from utter destruction in Sony's superhero sequel Venom: The Last Dance.
The third film centers on Eddie and Venom trying to thwart an incoming alien threat spearheaded by comic book baddie Knull (portrayed by Let There Be Carnage helmer Andy Serkis), which brings a handful of other body-usurping symbiotes into the picture. Co-starring such talents as Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor, Venom: The Last Dance is hitting theaters on Friday, October 25, but not before the first wave of reviews from critics and early screenings could go public. And let's just say I hope nobody had high hopes for Knull as a crowd-pleaser.
I think anyone would agree that Sony's Venom movies are widely viewed as money-making fan-pleasers, as opposed to critical darlings in any way shape are form. They're more like critical gargoyles where the bird poop just doesn't wash off, and many of the same complaints are being made about this film as well. CinemaBlend's Venom review and Venom: Let There Be Carnage review fell on the low side. And in his Venom: the Last Dance review, our own Eric Eisenberg was not in the slightest bit impressed with any of the film's Dance moves either, slamming the film as being the embodiment of "shit happens," as opposed to a legitimate story.
ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw put the film on major blast by calling it "Sony's next Madame Web" while offering some praise for screenwriter and first-time director Kelly Marcel, saying her love for the franchise and character is obvious. But the critic then questions why that innate fandom would lead her to craft a finished product that puts more emphasis on new characters and non-Venom elements, and goes on to say:
Alison Willmore of Vulture is one of many critics who take direct aim at the multiversal nature of Knull as a villain — in a movie where Hardy's character says he's "done with that multiverse shit," no less — and how much his muddled exposition and one-note storyline rules detract from the mindless enjoyment that feels more like its true element.
Kristy Puchko of Mashable is all for scenes that showcase Tom Hardy's back-and-forth shenanigans in full, but like seemingly everyone else, has little to zero patience for any moments that pull focus away to track the gloom-mongering villain.
CBR's Howard Waldstein calls outVenom: The Last Dance as being on par with Joker: Folie à Deux as bottom-of-the-barrel superhero fare, saying Tom Hardy is at his all-time laziest in this sequel, extending from the narrative notion that Eddie Brock himself is suffering from an extended hangover and lack of sleep. This critic also wasn't impressed by the film's more absurd sequences, nor the side story involving The Amazing Spider-Man vet Rhys Ifans as a UFO-seeker and his van family.
David Erlich of IndieWire is responsible for one of the few reviews that came from a somewhat positive outlook, though one that's entirely self-aware of how flagrantly ridiculous Tom Hardy's dedication to this two-headed role can be, and how the three films' other creative elements never come close to being as enjoyable as Eddie and Venom's "Greatest Love Story in Superhero Movie History." As he put it:
I don't think anyone will be surprised to learn that the critics who didn't like the first two Venom films didn't about-face so hard for The Last Dance that whiplash kept them from turning their reviews in on time. But anyone who already adores this wonky superhero buddy comedy may just find themselves having a great time at the theater, assuming Venom doesn't slap the popcorn out of everyone's hands while seeking out chocolate.
Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters on Friday, October 25, and is looking at box office projects hitting somewhere around $65 million in the U.S. for its first weekend, and around $85 million from overseas tallies.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.