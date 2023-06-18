The Flash’s Nic Cage Cameo May Have Leaked, But The Movie Went To Great Lengths To Keep Its Ending Secret

Major spoilers for The Flash lie ahead, so read on at your own risk.

The Flash is a big-screen production that’s been years in the making, and it finally made its way to cinemas this weekend. Andy Muschietti’s superhero film not only provides Barry Allen with his first solo film, but it also essentially serves as a capper to the DC Extended Universe as we know it. The movie also features a plethora of major surprises that seem to be delighting some DC fans. Some of those Easter eggs leaked, including Nic Cage’s wild cameo . Despite some information seeping out though, the film’s ending was not, as the powers that be went to great lengths to keep it a secret.

How Warner Bros. Sought To Keep The Flash’s Ending A Secret

It’s easy to assume that a number of moviegoers were quite surprised to see how the final moments of the Scarlet Speederster’s latest big-screen outing played out. The movie ends with the timeline-bending Barry returning to the present, where he’s under the belief that he’s undone the changes that he previously made by attempting to prevent his mom’s murder. However, he receives a major surprise after leaving his father’s successful appeal in court. After making a date with Iris West, Barry gets a call from Bruce Wayne, who eventually pulls up at the courthouse. It’s not Ben Affleck’s iteration of the character who greets him, though. Instead, it’s George Clooney reprising his role as Wayne.

Given the magnitude of such a development, Warner Bros. Discovery and DC did a lot to keep this ending a secret, according to The Hollywood Reporter . Those who attended CinemaCon earlier this year didn’t get to see the moment in its entirety, as the scene cut before viewers could see who pulled up the building to meet Barry. Apparently, the entertainment conglomerate didn’t even show the scene during formal test screenings. Those showings can be crucial during the production process, so it’s definitely interesting to hear the execs allegedly decided to omit it there as well. Ultimately, the scene debuted for the public amid press screenings earlier this month, and it was later shown at the movie’s premiere as well.

Given the weight of the cameo and the tendency for info to leak, one can understand why the powers that be acted as they did. Plus, the attempts to keep things hidden was probably better from a moviegoing perspective. Many who dislike being spoiled were able to walk into the theater without prior knowledge of major story beats. Speaking for myself, I can say that I had absolutely no idea how that final scene was going to play out. And the thought of the Batman & Robin star appearing never crossed my mind. So kudos to the studios for keeping things under the radar. Yet I still wish that Nicolas Cage’s Superman cameo wouldn’t have been spoiled by Andy Muschietti .

That Wasn’t The Only Ending That Was Filmed For The DCEU Installment

What’s even more interesting is that THR learned that the conclusion fans saw in cinemas wasn’t the initial one that was planned. The Flash ’s ending reportedly changed along with the shifts in corporate regimes at WB Discover and DC. The OG capper was devised under now-departed execs Toby Emmerich and Walter Hamada. It was screen-tested and saw Michael Keaton’s Batman and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl – who were both killed during the final battle with Zod – appear at the courthouse alive and well.

But that approach changed after executives Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy were installed by David Zaslav. The conclusion that they oversaw still kept the two aforementioned characters but added Henry Cavill’s Superman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. Supes was dropped in because at the time WB was still planning for Cavill to play the role in a new movie. Of course, it was later revealed that Cavill would not return to the role . As for Gadot, her inclusion was meant to tease a third solo movie starring Diana Prince, which was in the works. Yet Patty Jenkins’ threequel was reportedly scrapped.

So all in all, we can thank James Gunn and Peter Safran for the ending that we saw in theaters and for helping to keep it under the radar. The scene leaves a lot for you to think about in regard to the future of this franchise. Even the seemingly joke-like end-credits sequence should be considered. But at present, I’m just appreciative of the fact that the film’s shocking resolution didn’t enter my consciousness until I was sitting in the theater. (And still a little salty that the Nicolas Cage cameo was spoiled for me.)