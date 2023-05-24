The Flash Director Dropped A Huge Cameo Spoiler, And Now It’s Everywhere

Spoilers ahead for The Flash.

The DC Universe is in a major state of flux. James Gunn and Peter Safran's roles as co-CEOs have seen the studio going through sweeping changes in order to create a more cohesive cinematic universe. But there are a few upcoming DC movies filmed before this change in leadership, including Ezra Miller's The Flash. Director Andy Muschietti recently dropped a huge cameo spoiler, and now it's everywhere.

Superhero movies are known for their tight security, as fans try to avoid spoilers online before heading to theaters. But the latest leak about The Flash that has circulated online came from Muschietti himself. When in an interview with Esquire Middle East, he revealed that Nicolas Cage has a cameo in the movie, and is finally playing Superman in the process. He was quoted saying:

Nic was absolutely wonderful. Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it. I dreamt all my life to work with him. I hope I can work with him again soon.

Well, my mind is blown. Not only because of this news about The Flash's wild cameo, but also because the blockbuster's director would reveal this weeks before the movie actually hit theaters. Smart money says what role Cage has in the forthcoming DC flick is going to have way less of an impact as a result.

Hardcore superhero fans will know that Nic Cage actually came very close to playing Superman on the big screen before. He was going to play the Man of Steel for a solo movie directed by Tim Burton and written by Kevin Smith. Unfortunately, the project ended up being scrapped by the studio shortly before production began. Although there are some images and clips of Cage suited up that have made their way online. And up until now, how he'd play Superman has been a notorious "What If?" in Hollywood history.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

While Andy Muschietti seemingly let the cat out of the bag early, the exact details of Nicolas Cage's role as Superman in The Flash remains a mystery. He makes it seem like it's a small cameo, especially when compared to Sasha Calle's role as Supergirl. Luckily we won't have to wait all that long for our questions to be answered.

It should be fascinating to see how this came is handled, and if it influences the DC Universe as a whole moving forward. The Flash was expected to course-correct the shared universe's official timeline, although the concept of having two different Batmen as well as two Supermen and Supergirl raises more questions than it answers.

The Flash premiered at CinemaCon, and got rave reviews in the process. We'll just have to see if audiences agree with this assessment, and if it lives up to the hype. There's been a ton of praise coming at The Flash, including the approval of Stephen King.

The Flash will hit theaters and answer our questions on June 16th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.