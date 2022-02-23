Henry Cavill's Rumored To Be In An Upcoming DC Movie, And Recent Events Make It Seem Possible

The DC Extended Universe is a wild place, which is constantly keeping the fandom on our collective toes. Ever since the release of Justice League (as well as the Snyder Cut), fans have been wondering if/when Henry Cavill might return to his role as Superman. The hulking actor is rumored to be in an upcoming DC movie , and recent events make it actually seem possible.

At any point there are a number of rumors circulating about the possible future of the DCEU. Andy Muschietti’s upcoming Flash movie is the subject of some, especially since the multiverse is in play. And now there are some rumors that Henry Cavill’s Superman may have a cameo in that upcoming blockbuster.

This unconfirmed report comes to us from LRM , and should probably be taken with a giant grain of salt for the time being. They cite two different “insiders” who are reporting that Henry Cavill could appear in Flash, possibly alongside Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot. While this would have seemed like a pipe dream months ago, the finale of HBO Max’s Peacemaker makes this seem all the more possible.

Spoilers ahead for Peacemaker’s Season Finale.

In the last episode of James Gunn’s Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks’ Adebayo requests for Amanda Waller to call in the Justice League as backup. The team eventually arrives, although after the final battle is already over. It’s a funny sight gag, made all the more successful thanks to the inclusion of actors Ezra Miller and Jason Momoa. Could Warner Bros. go the same route with the upcoming Flash movie? Only time will tell, but it certainly seems like anything is possible.

Exactly what Warner Bros. is planning for the future of Superman has been a mystery for years, as is Henry Cavill’s possible involvement as the Kryptonian hero. There are plans for a Black Superman movie to come together, although it’s unclear if that’ll be in the main DCEU or not. We’ll just have to see if these rumors about Flash end up being legit or not.

For his part, Henry Cavill has repeatedly shared his willingness to play Superman again on the big screen. Unfortunately, there’s been no indication as to when this might happen. He was unable to film a cameo in Shazam! , and didn’t participate in reshoots for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. And while Man of Steel started the entire DCEU, there’s no plans for a sequel to be developed.

Whether or not the Justice League appears in The Flash remains to be seen, but the confirmed cast has already helped to build anticipation for the blockbuster. Joining Ezra Miller are two different Bruce Waynes: Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton. The movie will also bring Supergirl to the DCEU for the first time. So it would definitely be thrilling to see Henry Cavill’s Clark Kent meet his cousin on the big screen.