Henry Cavill Has A Killer Idea For A Possible Return For His Superman

Henry Cavill hasn’t been in a DCEU film (at least, not officially) since 2017’s Justice League. He did return as Krypton’s favorite son in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but didn't participate in any reshoots. There hasn’t been any announcement about any new Superman sequels. With no new film news, The Enola Holmes actor seems open to giving the Man of Steel another shot. Cavill revealed a killer story idea that bring him back as Superman within the DCEU.

Henry Cavill’s tenure has been called into question several times. The DCEU’s shift in focus caused a planned Man of Steel sequel to be placed on the backburner. The decision led to some outcry from dedicated DC fans. But they shouldn’t be upset as Cavill has been pondering his next move as the epic superhero. The character hasn’t been too far from the actor’s mind. The Enola Holmes star gave Esquire Espaňa some insight into the hero’s unfinished story.

I was very keen on really fleshing out Superman's early stages of his journey first. We had Man of Steel, and then we went quite a bit darker with Batman v Superman. And if he were to succumb to the Anti-Life Equation and become bad Superman [in Justice League sequels], I really wanted to make sure that we saw the hero Superman and we saw the true symbol of hope, the beacon of light, before we went down the path of darkness and then redemption.

Henry Cavill’s story idea might be the best option for the superhero after the events of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Zack Snyder’s take on Superman transformed the hero from DC’s boy scout to a flawed being with superpowers. Snyder and Cavill’s interpretation gave him some much-needed dimension outside of the established lore. So the results of the Snyder Cut seemingly built the foundation for the Man of Steel’s much-needed redemption story.

While Cavill wants a redemption story, he seemed to revel in all the messy chaos Clark Kent was involved with in his DCEU outings. Henry Cavill opened up about Superman’s trajectory in those films. He recently revealed Superman’s coming of age in Man of Steel needed to happen. And that fits in well with Cavill’s current idea. Seeing Cavill as Superman again would help to move his tenure forward after some re-direction. It would be great if that happens given the actor has some regrets about his time so far.

It might take Henry Cavill drafting the story himself for Superman to return to the big screen again. But Cavill might not be the only Superman in the DCEU for much longer. So maybe the actor will get a chance to tell that part of Clark Kent’s story. If you want to watch Cavill take on DC’s favorite son, you can stream all the Superman-related films on HBO Max.