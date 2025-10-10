Peacemaker Season 2 Finale Live-Blog: I'm Reacting To Chris And Harcourt's Past, Adebayo's Future, And Rick Flag's Multiverse Revenge Plan

Refresh

(Image credit: HBO Max) Peacemaker Season 2 Is Over Well, that does it for Peacemaker Season 2! I'll admit that I was way off about Rick Flag Sr. looking for other universes to find a doppelganger of his son. And while I was hoping that this season would end on a happier note for him than Season 1, I was shocked to see that just as he got the life he wanted, he's now stuck on another world that's populated by unseen, yet probably dangerous creatures. The creation of Checkmate was also incredibly cool, and I hope other established DC characters will be included in its lineup. Peacemaker Season 3 hasn't been announced, but with that kind of ending and James Gunn being DC Studios' creative head, I find it hard to believe that more new episodes aren't incoming. Let's just hope we don't have to wait another three years to check back in with these characters. Thanks for coming along for tonight's fun, everyone!

John Economos Has A New Fan His attempt at telling jokes earlier was hella uncomfortable, but hey, at least one woman in the room liked it!

"What the fuck is a vaporizing barrier?" Fair question. I think Rick Flag Sr. has this handled.

(Image credit: HBO Max) Rick Flag Sr. Has Kidnapped And Exiled Chris Chris is sent to Salvation as its first prisoner as a test to see what effect this dimension has on the human body. It doubles as revenge for Flag Sr. since Chris killed his son.

Checkmate This new group is called Checkmate, which is a government agency in the original DC comics. I think we can big things from it in the DC Universe franchise.

(Image credit: HBO Max) A New Group Has Formed Fleury, Bordeaux and Judomaster have joined the 11th Street Kids in this organization they've formed. I need more of Adrian and Fleury together talking about random animal facts.

"Oh Lord!" Another Peacemaker finale, another theme song playing in the episode.

(Image credit: HBO Max) The 11th Street Kids Are Whole Again Chris agreed to stay after hearing his friends' heartfelt pleas. Even better, Harcourt finally admitted to him that their kiss meant something.

(Image credit: HBO Max) The Team Finds Chris They tracked down Chris' location at the motel, and Adrian hilariously tases him to make sure he can't drive away. I didn't expect that, but it's also pretty in character for Vigilante.

(Image credit: HBO Max) Adebayo Letting Keeya Go Ads finally realized that things aren't going to work between her and Keeya. They want different things out of life, so it's time they go their separate ways for good. Heartbreaking, but necessary.

(Image credit: HBO Max) Chris And Harcourt Kissed On The Boat So these two did indeed kiss on the boat, but Harcourt abruptly left right afterwards. It's nice to have that added context for how she's been around him this season.

Chris And Harcourt Enjoying Nelson Those two were having a great time at the Nelson concert. Ok, great, so where did things go wrong?

(Image credit: HBO Max) Sasha Bordeaux Meeting Emilia Harcourt And Leota Adebayo Sasha is not vibing with Rick Flag Sr.'s plan for the metahuman prison, so she's sought out Emilia Harcourt to vent. Harcourt's sympathetic, so she's arranged for Bordeaux to meet Adebayo.

(Image credit: HBO Max) A Planet Called Salvation A safe-looking world called Salvation has been discovered, and Rick Flag Sr. wants to put a metahuman prison there. Arkham and Belle Reve just aren't cutting it for him anymore. Yeah, I'm sure this will go well.

(Image credit: HBO Max) Cue The Multiverse Montage The exploration of these different worlds continues. I honestly thought those spider creatures would get more attention.

Chris Is Already In The Wind The good news, Peacemaker and Eagly are reunited. The bad news, now they've disappeared. That's not ideal.

Peacemaker's Already Out Of Prison Chris is already out of jail. Good call to use those piles of money.

Adebayo Wants To Use The Blood Money Look, if that money's just sitting there, why not put it to good use? It's certainly better than Adrian's plan to kill the judge and his family.

Poor Eagly Awww, Eagly missing Chris! We need to reunite those two ASAP!

Economos Makes A Good Point He's not entirely wrong that a lot of what they do hasn't been in service of the greater good.

(Image credit: HBO Max) Messed-Up Candy Universe Ok, I knew from the preview that the agents would be going into a universe looking like candy, but I didn't expect one of them would get brutally murdered in the process by those demonic creatures.

A.R.G.U.S. Is Exploring The QUC Rick Flag Sr. is wasting no time sending his containment-suited agents into the QUC to see what other universes are out there. Fleury is, of course, being obnoxious.

We're Finally Learning What Happened On The Boat After preventing Harcourt from getting into a fight, Chris is taking her to see the band Nelson on a boat, something he'd not prepared. I wonder what's going to happen that led to this drama.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

A Flashback Set One Month Ago We're kicking things off with Chris and Harcourt on a date at Big Belly Burger, a fast food institution in the DC Universe. I appreciate him explaining the song to her, and also embarrassing her in the process. As a bonus, shots!