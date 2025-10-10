Peacemaker Season 2 Finale Live-Blog: I'm Reacting To Chris And Harcourt's Past, Adebayo's Future, And Rick Flag's Multiverse Revenge Plan
What awaits the 11th Street Kids after Earth-X?
Well, Peacemaker fans, the Season 2 finale has arrived onto the 2025 TV schedule. When we left off with this show last month, Christopher Smith, Emilia Harcourt, Leota Adebayo, John Economos, Adrian Chase and Judomaster made it back from Earth-X, and Christopher surrendered both himself and the Quantum Unfolding Chamber gateway device to A.R.G.U.S. Oh, and Earth-X's Keith Smith looked like he was ready to become a supervillain.
So now we find ourselves at the final chapter of another batch of Peacemaker episodes. What awaits us, and will these events have ramifications for the larger DC Universe franchise? Let's find out!
Peacemaker Season 2 Is Over
Well, that does it for Peacemaker Season 2! I'll admit that I was way off about Rick Flag Sr. looking for other universes to find a doppelganger of his son. And while I was hoping that this season would end on a happier note for him than Season 1, I was shocked to see that just as he got the life he wanted, he's now stuck on another world that's populated by unseen, yet probably dangerous creatures. The creation of Checkmate was also incredibly cool, and I hope other established DC characters will be included in its lineup.
Peacemaker Season 3 hasn't been announced, but with that kind of ending and James Gunn being DC Studios' creative head, I find it hard to believe that more new episodes aren't incoming. Let's just hope we don't have to wait another three years to check back in with these characters. Thanks for coming along for tonight's fun, everyone!
John Economos Has A New Fan
His attempt at telling jokes earlier was hella uncomfortable, but hey, at least one woman in the room liked it!
Rick Flag Sr. Has Kidnapped And Exiled Chris
Chris is sent to Salvation as its first prisoner as a test to see what effect this dimension has on the human body. It doubles as revenge for Flag Sr. since Chris killed his son.
Checkmate
This new group is called Checkmate, which is a government agency in the original DC comics. I think we can big things from it in the DC Universe franchise.
A New Group Has Formed
Fleury, Bordeaux and Judomaster have joined the 11th Street Kids in this organization they've formed. I need more of Adrian and Fleury together talking about random animal facts.
The 11th Street Kids Are Whole Again
Chris agreed to stay after hearing his friends' heartfelt pleas. Even better, Harcourt finally admitted to him that their kiss meant something.
The Team Finds Chris
They tracked down Chris' location at the motel, and Adrian hilariously tases him to make sure he can't drive away. I didn't expect that, but it's also pretty in character for Vigilante.
Adebayo Letting Keeya Go
Ads finally realized that things aren't going to work between her and Keeya. They want different things out of life, so it's time they go their separate ways for good. Heartbreaking, but necessary.
Chris And Harcourt Kissed On The Boat
So these two did indeed kiss on the boat, but Harcourt abruptly left right afterwards. It's nice to have that added context for how she's been around him this season.
Chris And Harcourt Enjoying Nelson
Those two were having a great time at the Nelson concert. Ok, great, so where did things go wrong?
Sasha Bordeaux Meeting Emilia Harcourt And Leota Adebayo
Sasha is not vibing with Rick Flag Sr.'s plan for the metahuman prison, so she's sought out Emilia Harcourt to vent. Harcourt's sympathetic, so she's arranged for Bordeaux to meet Adebayo.
A Planet Called Salvation
A safe-looking world called Salvation has been discovered, and Rick Flag Sr. wants to put a metahuman prison there. Arkham and Belle Reve just aren't cutting it for him anymore. Yeah, I'm sure this will go well.
Cue The Multiverse Montage
The exploration of these different worlds continues. I honestly thought those spider creatures would get more attention.
Chris Is Already In The Wind
The good news, Peacemaker and Eagly are reunited. The bad news, now they've disappeared. That's not ideal.
Peacemaker's Already Out Of Prison
Chris is already out of jail. Good call to use those piles of money.
Adebayo Wants To Use The Blood Money
Look, if that money's just sitting there, why not put it to good use? It's certainly better than Adrian's plan to kill the judge and his family.
Economos Makes A Good Point
He's not entirely wrong that a lot of what they do hasn't been in service of the greater good.
Messed-Up Candy Universe
Ok, I knew from the preview that the agents would be going into a universe looking like candy, but I didn't expect one of them would get brutally murdered in the process by those demonic creatures.
A.R.G.U.S. Is Exploring The QUC
Rick Flag Sr. is wasting no time sending his containment-suited agents into the QUC to see what other universes are out there. Fleury is, of course, being obnoxious.
We're Finally Learning What Happened On The Boat
After preventing Harcourt from getting into a fight, Chris is taking her to see the band Nelson on a boat, something he'd not prepared. I wonder what's going to happen that led to this drama.
A Flashback Set One Month Ago
We're kicking things off with Chris and Harcourt on a date at Big Belly Burger, a fast food institution in the DC Universe. I appreciate him explaining the song to her, and also embarrassing her in the process. As a bonus, shots!
The Peacemaker Season 2 Finale Live Blog Starts Here!
Thank you to everyone joining me tonight for the Peacemaker Season 2 finale! Judging by the preview attached to last week's episode, we're in for a wild ride even by this show's standards. James Gunn has also said the episode's length exceeds 50 minutes, so there'll be a lot to absorb.