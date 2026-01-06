I Didn’t See The Laser Pointer Coming As Vanna White Opened Up About Her Wheel Of Fortune Job Changing

After 50 years, Wheel of Fortune remains one of the best game shows of all time, even as it enters the 2026 TV schedule. Of course, a lot has changed over the years for the series, including Ryan Seacrest taking over for longtime host Pat Sajak, who retired. What hasn’t changed is Vanna White, who has remained co-host and notable letter-turner since the early ‘80s. That doesn’t mean that White hasn’t dealt with changes, and I sure didn’t see a laser pointer being involved.

Considering a lot has changed over the years in terms of technology, Wheel of Fortune has had to acclimate as well. This means having to upgrade the stage and the famous puzzle board, and things were not what they used to be. While appearing on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, White told the radio host just how much has changed over the years and how little work she really has to do now:

First, I physically turned the letters. And then I went to touching the letters. Now, a couple of years ago, they changed the set where, honestly, I don’t even have to touch the letter.

Having to spend so many years turning letters on Wheel of Fortune probably got exhausting. And who knows what it does to the wrist, especially when they’re filming so many shows in one day. Even though the letter-turning was an iconic part of WoF, it’s understandable they thought it was time to retire it and move into something new. The puzzle board is continuing to evolve because the fact that White doesn’t even have to touch the letters now is impressive and it’s all because of a laser pointer:

There’s a laser up there. And the motion of my hand that gets near the letter, it will light up.

Even though White is excited about the fact that she no longer has to even touch the letter and only has to wave her hand in front of it, that doesn’t mean it’s always the greatest. Just like any piece of technology, it has its flaws and probably can’t always be dependable. That being said, White admitted she’s only turned the wrong letter once, and that was back when she was physically turning them. So perhaps technology on Wheel of Fortune has its advantages.

I can't imagine what the next puzzleboard will look like and how it will improve, but it seems like Vanna White is content for now with the motion sensor laser pointer. And it seems to be working out just fine. Though perhaps one of these seasons, things will go back to the old-school way. You just never know.

If anything, Wheel of Fortune is still unpredictable after all these years, and that’s what makes it entertaining. You don’t know who could be the next million-dollar winner, or what ridiculous guesses contestants will have, or, at this rate, what the next way to turn the letter over will be. There isn’t an end in sight for the series, so fans will just have to wait and see what’s in store.