After The Duffer Brothers Hyped A ‘Very Pivotal’ Music Moment In Stranger Things’ Finale, I’m Stoked By The Clue In Volume 2

We're nearly at the point of mere hours counting down until the New Year's Eve finale of Stranger Things Season 5 in the 2025 TV schedule, so the time is now to work out last-minute theories for the two-hour episode that needs to tie off all the loose ends. There are admittedly a lot of loose ends after Volume 2, ranging from characters whose deaths might have been foreshadowed to whether or not Kali will betray Eleven. The explanation of the Upside Down set up an epic final conflict against Vecna.

But one small moment from Episode 7 (available streaming with a Netflix subscription now) has me thinking ahead to what could be an unforgettable music moment before the final credits roll, and it's all thanks to a preview from the Duffer Brothers ahead of Season 5 combined with Stranger Things' history of unforgettable needle drops.

What The Duffer Brothers Said

Stranger Things has been known for incorporating '80s music at pivotal (or at least fun) points in the story going back to the first season, and the inclusion of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" in Season 5 turned that 1985 song back into a chart-topper nearly three decades after the release. So, when EW asked about a needle drop moment in Season 4, Matt Duffer said:

I don't even know how would one go about teasing a needle drop. This year, I will say, there is a song I'm particularly proud of. It's in the finale. It's never been on a TV show before. I think because of Kate Bush, we were able to get the rights. Under normal circumstances, they would not have allowed us to get those rights. So I think that's an epic needle drop, but you gotta wait all the way to the final episode.

Thanks to the success of Kate Bush following Season 4, the Duffers were able to secure a song that's "never been on a TV show before." That alone was enough to fuel speculation ahead of Season 5. That said, Matt Duffer's phrasing didn't rule out that this mystery song had been used before in a movie. Later, speaking with ET, Ross Duffer expanded on the music moment that's on the way:

It's just a very pivotal moment in the show, and we always knew that it was going to revolve around a song. But there was very specific parameters for this song, which made it challenging. And also we knew it was important, so I think we quizzed everyone on the cast,all of our friends... We just got lists. 'What do you think it should be? What do you think it should be?' And when we finally landed on it, it just felt right. And the fact that it's been so rarely licensed, I don't think it's ever been licensed for television, just made it that much more special. But hopefully people like it.

Not to keep harping on "Running Up That Hill," but Kate Bush's song being so central to Max's journey in Season 4 means that the Season 5 finale certainly won't be the first time that a song rather than a score is used for a "very pivotal moment." Season 4 also used Metallica's "Master of Puppets" for Eddie's last stand, with Metallica even praising Joseph Quinn's performance.

Again, the Duffers teased here that the song has never been licensed for TV, and I just have to say – if they picked a song that one of their friends or cast members pitched, then I think that person has eternal bragging rights. I'm glad that it rules out "Running Up That Hill" or "Should I Stay Or Should I Go" being played again, but it does mean I have to stop joking that Stranger Things is going to Rickroll us all with Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up," as that was memorably used in Ted Lasso.

But after Volume 2 pitched a couple of songs, I think that we have a big clue for the "pivotal" moment.

A Possible Clue From Volume 2

Music has been part of Season 5 going back to the very beginning, with the reveal that the heroes have been using the WSQK – a.k.a. the Squawk – radio station, with Robin as host. The possible clue about the finale song didn't happen until the last twenty minutes of the penultimate episode, however, when Mike revealed that a record is key to their plan to destroy the Upside Down bridge.

Do I know why Mike Wheeler, a junior in high school, knows how to build a bomb out of random supplies he could find at the radio station? I do not, but his explanation to Robin sets up what could be an iconic melodic moment of the finale:

Mike: "Just imagine that this bike bell is the bomb's remote trigger, so when this wire touches this warrior here, kaboom."

"Just imagine that this bike bell is the bomb's remote trigger, so when this wire touches this warrior here, kaboom." Robin: "Genius. One thing is, is I don't know if we can blow up the Upside Down to the dulcet tones of the Butthole Surfers."

"Genius. One thing is, is I don't know if we can blow up the Upside Down to the dulcet tones of the Butthole Surfers." Mike: "I built the bomb, I should be able to pick the record."

"I built the bomb, I should be able to pick the record." Robin: "As far as 'save the world' soundtracks go, this one's lacking."

As somebody who owns a record player, I'll just say that I hope Mike's plan doesn't rely on his record of choice playing without any scratches if he's lugging it to the Upside Down and using it as the timer for a bomb! In all seriousness, Robin was against Butthole Surfers, but Mike wasn't all-in on her suggestions of The Replacements as a... well, replacement either.

The episode playing a short clip of Butthole Surfers' "Human Cannonball" initially made me wonder if that was just a tease of the song that would be blared over a climactic Upside Down fight, similar to how "Master of Puppets" was used last season. But would the Duffers really have spoiled their pivotal music moment before the big reveal?

For that reason, I think we can rule out anything from Mike's pick of the Butthole Surfers or Robin's pitch for The Replacements. In fact, I'm now guessing that the episode didn't drop any clues about what it will be, but I do think that it confirmed the timing of the pivotal music moment and what to expect. As far as I'm concerned, it will be 1) be when Mike sets off his bomb in the Upside Down and 2) not any of the songs that have been previewed to date.

(Image credit: Netflix)

How Will It Rank Among Stranger Things' Most Epic Music Moments?

There have been enough big musical moments throughout the five seasons of Stranger Things even before the series finale that I think fans could probably debate almost endlessly about which stand out as the best. I'd of course be remiss to leave out Kate Bush and Metallica's contributions last season, as well as the Season 5 song that caused a huge boost for Diana Ross.

That said, I'm going to have to cheat with my top moments and include a couple from trailers, because I maintain that the song choices for the Season 2 and Season 3 previews were immaculate. Here are my picks for the best musical interludes ahead of whatever is coming in the finale:

The Clash's "Should I Stay or Should I Go" – Season 1

Pete Gabriel's "Heroes" - Season 1 and Season 3

Moby's "When It's Cold I'd Like To Die" - Season 1

Michael Jackson's "Thriller" - Season 2 Trailer

The Police's "Every Breath You Take" - Season 2

The Who's "Baba O'Riley" - Season 3 Trailer

Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" - Season 4

Metallica's "Master of Puppets" – Season 4

Journey's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) - Season 4

Diana Ross' "Upside Down" - Season 5

Tiffany's "I Think We're Alone Now" - Season 5

I admittedly already knew and loved some of these songs before Stranger Things, so I'm curious to learn if the tune teased by the Duffer Brothers will be another one that I know by heart – like "Baba O'Riley" and "I Think We're Alone Now," as two examples – or one that I come to better appreciate after the show includes it.

Luckily, the wait is nearly over. The two-hour series finale of Stranger Things will release on December 31 at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix. The episode will also be released in select theaters on December 31 and January 1, so be sure to check out local showtimes if you want to experience the Upside Down on the big screen.