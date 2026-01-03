I Saw Stranger Things' Finale In The Theater After Watching At Home, And These 7 Parts Hit Me A Lot Harder The Second Time

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS ARE AHEAD for the series finale of Stranger Things, available streaming with a Netflix subscription now.

An era has ended on Netflix, nearly a decade after it started for fans who wanted to check out that new show that starred Winona Ryder in 2016. Now, looking ahead to the 2026 TV schedule, the saga of Stranger Things concluded with a two-hour finale event that felt more like a movie than an episode of TV. That was especially true for me when I headed to the movie theater to watch the finale, even though I’d already watched it from home.

Tickets were hard to come by, and I’d wanted to experience the finale, called “The Rightside Up,” for the first time from home where I didn’t have to worry about a Minecraft-esque crowd anyway. I’m glad I took this approach, because there were several parts of the finale that hit me a lot harder the second time I watched, with benefit of a big screen in front of me.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Henry Remembering In The Cave

One of the biggest mysteries heading into the finale concerned young Henry, the mysterious briefcase, and the man he bludgeoned to death with a rock. While we didn’t get all the answers about the man or the piece of matter that connected young Henry to the Mind Flayer, it almost didn’t matter with how strong Jamie Campbell Bower’s performance was as adult Henry.

When I watched from home, my biggest takeaway was how glad I was that Stranger Things hadn’t gone the predictable route of redeeming Henry. I still love that the villain is pretty unabashedly evil, but I appreciated Campbell’s performance more after seeing it in the theater. Those big blue eyes pack a different kind of punch on the big screen!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Steve’s Close Call

Even though Steve wasn’t one of the most likely characters to meet the Grim Reaper in the Upside Down, the final trailer showed Dustin freaking out at something, so there was a death risk for Steve. So, when he fell off the tower in the Upside Down, it seemed entirely possible the first time around that he was going to die.

Admittedly, I was also annoyed at the fakeout the first time around, but the sequence felt much more cinematic in the theater. I even got more of a thrill out of the character beat between Steve and Jonathan without the distraction of Steve's possible demise.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Hopper’s Dream Of El’s Future (And El’s Reality Check)

Vecna messed with the heroes’ plan in more ways than one when he manipulated Hopper, as he learned about El's plan to die in the Upside Down with Kali. David Harbour crushed his monologue when Hopper talked about how unfair life has been to Eleven, to the point that I could believe his words would change Kali's mind about El needing to die. Knowing how the story was going to end added a different layer of tragedy to watching it in the theater.

I also got more appreciation out of El’s later reality check to his idealistic attempts to protect her, reminding him that she’s not Sara and returning the blue bracelet. Again, knowing this time where the story was going for Eleven and Hop, I was just glad to see that he got the reminder of Sara back instead of losing it for good. Seeing him accept El's choice in the Upside Down also made his fairly jovial behavior in the epilogue easier to swallow.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Joyce Decapitating Vecna

Look, I wouldn’t be a Stranger Things fan if I couldn’t appreciate Winona Ryder getting the big moment with Joyce not only wielding her axe, but also dropping the series’ first and only F-bomb. It was a throwback to Joyce wielding that axe against the series' very first Demogorgon even when nobody believed her; this time, she had people on her side.

On my theatrical viewing, I paid closer attention to the characters' flashbacks as she gave Vecna plenty of whacks with her ax. For some, the flashbacks showed their worst moments that they'd overcome by the end of the epilogue. For Mike, seeing him relive that horrible moment of losing El in Season 1 was more painful when I knew that he was five minutes away from losing her all over again.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Mike, Eleven, And “Purple Rain”

I’ll be honest: I didn’t expect Mike and Eleven’s final conversation in the Void, set to Prince’s “Purple Rain,” to hit any harder on the big screen, because it hit plenty hard the first time. Mike desperately pleading for her to change her mind? El dropping possibly the saddest line in series when she tearfully asked him to thank the others for "being so kind" to her? Prince’s iconic tune as the needle drop the Duffers had teased? I figured that I'd gotten the waterworks out of my system.

Then, “Purple Rain” started to crescendo in the theater, I got a better look at how El and Mike were crying their hearts out before the big kiss, and I discovered that I had not in fact gotten all the waterworks out of my system. I expect this finale will always be divisive, but hopefully the consensus will be that “Purple Rain” was an A+ choice for Mike and Eleven’s final scene, followed by her dying.

Her maybe dying, that is.

(Image credit: Netflix)

El's (Maybe) Death Sequence

Part of why I expect this finale to remain divisive is the open ending for Eleven. On first watch, it seemed like she definitely died when the Upside Down was destroyed, and Mike’s story about her escape to find peace with three waterfalls was just a dream that I, being to my X-Files roots, wanted to believe. But I paid closer attention to the sequence on the big screen, and there are definitely holes in the idea that Mike’s theory is just a story.

You can check it out yourself starting at the 1:20:40 mark, but the sequence never shows the lab being destroyed like the Upside Down versions of the Wheeler house or high school. It’s possible the lab was the last thing to go at the epicenter. If we assume Kali used her powers to trick Hop into believing she'd died early on, then she could have lived long enough in the Upside Down to fake El's death.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Finn Wolfhard’s Performance

There are several actors who I thought delivered excellent performances in the series finale, with a special shout out to David Harbour, Jamie Campbell Bower and Millie Bobby Brown. But Finn Wolfhard’s performance in the last 50 minutes carried the emotional weight of the finale, and is part of why I need Mike’s theory about El's survival to be true so that his desperately sad ending has some hope.

After seeing the climactic (maybe) death of Eleven again, I’m honestly glad “Purple Rain” was playing so loudly, because Mike’s screams were haunting enough with Prince's iconic tune playing over the scene. Even though stars generally aren't winning acting awards for Stranger Things, I hope Finn Wolfhard at least was rewarded on set for those screams with a cup of tea and some lozenges.

If you didn’t see the finale in the theater by now, you’ve probably missed your shot, but you can always rewatch the highs and lows of Stranger Things streaming on Netflix now.