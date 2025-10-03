Peacemaker Season 2 Wrapped Up Its Earth-X Storyline With A Shocking Death, And Now I’m Pretty Sure Who Season 3’s Villain Will Be

Warning: SPOILERS for the Peacemaker episode “Like a Keith in the Night” are ahead!

Last week, it was confirmed that the dark secret of Peacemaker’s other universe was that this was a world where the Nazis won World War II, a.k.a. Earth-X. John Cena’s Christopher Smith had been oblivious to this during the time he spent there, but upon learning the truth, he spent “Like a Keith in the Night” trying to escape Earth-X with his allies… and Judomaster. Unfortunately, not only did this result in a shocking death, but I suspect that this Peacemaker episode that released tonight on the 2025 TV schedule has laid the groundwork for Season 3’s villain, assuming that happens.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Earth-X's Auggie Smith Was Killed

Ironically, despite living in a world full of Nazis (albeit no David Corenswet-played Overman), Auggie Smith turned out to be a pretty decent guy and a sharp contrast to the Auggie we followed along with in Season 1. Sure, he stabbed John Economos in the hand in the last episode, but upon learning that some multiversal shenanigans were afoot, he calmly instructed his surviving son, David Denman’s Keith, to go looking for our Peacemaker and Emilia Harcourt. Upon discovering their location, Keith and Auggie gunned down the cops that had them cornered and brought them back to the mansion.

At first, it seemed like Auggie was mainly concerned with making sure that the authorities didn’t discover his gateway to the Quantum Unfolding Chamber. However, as he learned about our protagonists, he became understanding of their predicament. Even after learning that his son Chris was dead, he acknowledged that it’d been an accident. He also stated that he did not in any way approve of the Nazi regime, but he only had the energy to combat the more traditional threats that come with being a superhero.

HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

HBO Max is the streaming home to Peacemaker and all other things DC (the DCU, DCEU and other classics). Plans start at $9.99 a month (Basic With Ads), an HBO Max subscription gives you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.

Auggie was fully on board with helping our main protagonists get back to their universe. Unfortunately, Adrian Chase didn’t get the memo. After Adebayo was saved by Judomaster (who had Nazi suburbanites being electrocuted in a pool on their bingo card?), they laid low for a few hours and then regrouped with Adrian and his Earth-X counterpart. However, remembering what the other Auggie was like, Adrian crashed through the window and fatally stabbed Earth-X Auggie, which emotionally devastated Chris.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

We’re Probably Not Done With Earth-X’s Keith Smith

The good news is that the characters from the DCU Earth made it back safe and sound. The bad news is not only is Chris now in A.R.G.U.S. custody after surrendering the gateway device, the 11th Street Kids have almost certainly made an enemy out of Keith Smith. He did not take the news of his brother’s death well and was ready to kill “our” Chris several times, only to be reined back by his father. Earth-X Auggie Smith was also surprised when he’d learned Keith had been chasing after Adebayo with the other Nazis, as he’d told his sons never to do that. This suggests that Keith is more supportive of the regime.

But what really sealed the deal with Keith was both Auggie’s death and him being critically injured shortly thereafter. Emilia tried to kill Keith, knowing he’d try to come after his late brother’s doppelgänger, but then the police (led by Earth-X’s Larry Fitzgibbon) entered, and Earth-X’s Vigilante stayed behind to cover their escape before she could take the shot. Keith was taken to an ambulance, and his face was flush with anger as the paramedics looked him over.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It hasn’t been announced if Peacemaker Season 3 will happen, but if it does, I’m confident we haven’t seen the last of Keith. I don’t think he’ll return in the Season 2 finale given the extent of his injuries and that there’s other multiversal craziness to be dealt with, as shown in the preview. But once he’s recovered, I have no doubt Keith will open up the QUC and try to enter the DCU to try and exact revenge. Fingers crossed it won’t be too long after “Full Nelson” airs next week that we learn Season 3 is on the way.