‘It’s Torture’: Sadie Sink Talks The Struggle Of Keeping Spider-Man: Brand New Day Role Secret

We are now firmly ensconced in the early days of the 2026 movie schedule, and while there are sure to be some surprises, there is already plenty that we know of to be very excited about. Some of that revolves around upcoming superhero movies, with one of the highly anticipated titles being the uber-secretive new Marvel movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has a part in the movie, and she’s opened up about the “torture” of not being able to reveal anything about it.

What Did Sadie Sink Say About Keeping Spider-Man: Brand New Day Secrets?

One could say that there are lots of things that go hand in hand with most of the Marvel movies in order, especially as several of the entries share cast members, directors, and other behind-the-scenes talent, but one thing that is always certain about the films is that they are incredibly secretive. Generally, those secrets involve the plot (which is standard for most movies), but sometimes it goes much deeper.

This is the case with Sadie Sink and her part in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. That she’d be starring in the film was made public less than a year ago, and ever since there have been rumors aplenty about her role, as it hasn’t been announced yet, even with the Tom Holland-starrer having finished filming in December. During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Whale star was asked about keeping so much about the movie quiet, and she said:

It’s torture. And there’s so much speculation too. I feel like there’s a new character every week.

Well, at the very least we can say that the Fear Street talent doesn’t seem to be too tortured by keeping the answers to Marvel mysteries to herself (something that her Brand New Day co-star, Holland, has historically not been great at). Sink actually went viral for an interview she did just a couple of months ago, where she skillfully dodged a question about her character.

Because we are dealing in the Marvel multiverse, however, there are tons of people she could be playing, so fans have been working overtime to figure it out. This has led to theories that range from a new version of MJ (which pissed off numerous Zendaya fans), to the X-Men’s Jean Grey, and The Punisher’s ex-partner to May “Mayday” Parker. All in all, though, Sink did note that she hasn’t exactly told zero people, while also admitting that the public's relatively informed speculation isn’t necessarily all for naught:

Yeah, I tell people. I mean, the people I know. But I found out through online theories. Like, before I got cast in Spider-Man there was speculation online that said ‘Sadie Sink is going to be in Spider-Man.’ And I was like ‘Hmm? I Am?’ And then sure enough two days later they asked me to do it. Those theories, sometimes there’s some truth to it.

OK, guys. I know this is a wild idea, but what if that was a hint from Sink? Now, I won’t be shocked if we get to the film’s premiere and see that she’s actually somehow playing every character that’s been speculated about.