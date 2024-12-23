'Agatha Was Certainly A Big Win For Us.’ Marvel Exec Gets Real About Cutting Down Costs, And It’s Both Intriguing And Concerning
Is the MCU changing its strategy?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming for those with a Disney+ subscription. One such TV series as Agatha All Along, which was wildly popular, recently earning a handful of Golden Globe nominations. Agatha was also made on a modest budget for MCU standards, with a Marvel Exec recently getting real about cutting down costs. And his comments are both intriguing and concerning for me.
Agatha All Along was a huge hit when it arrives on Disney+, and fans have been wondering how upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows might be influenced by its events and success. When speaking with Vulture about the show, Disney Entertainment co-chair Alan Bergman was asked if the smaller budget of Agatha might inspire the studio to break its rule of only releasing two Marvel TV shows per year. He said:
That seems pretty cut and dry. Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order remember just how much live-action MCU projects were arriving during Disney+'s first few years. But after some clunkers, the studio is trying to focus really specifically on two shows every year.
With beloved IPs like Star Wars and the MCU, Disney is tasked with making sure the original TV content looks expensive enough to be compared to the films. This makes every Marvel project a huge financial risk, and bombs like The Marvels are all the more devastating. In the same interview, Bergman spoke about this dynamic, offering:
Despite Agatha All Along having a smaller budget than other Marvel TV shows, it still looked gorgeous. Practical sets helped make the show immersive, and it was emotionally impactful without having too many giant superhero battles. And it sounds like more original Disney+ content might be following suit.
Of course, there is a potential risk here too. Namely if action sequences end up looking cheap in future TV projets. That, or hardcore Marvel fans might be dissatisfied with the amount of big battle sequences. Alan Bergman spoke about this dynamic, offering:
Given how popular Kathryn Hahn's show was, and considering the Agatha All Along finale, fans are wondering if Season 2 will be on the way. It certainly seems like she and Billy are going to be sticking together... even if she's a ghost.
Agatha All Along is streaming now on Disney+ along with WandaVision. Check out the 2025 TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.
