The 2025 Golden Globe Nominations Have Been Announced, And I'm So Pumped My Two Favorite Performances Were Included

Very soon after the 2025 TV schedule kicks off in earnest, audiences can look forward to seeing some of the biggest highlights from the 2024 TV schedule and the 2024 movie release lineup when the 82nd annual Golden Globe awards are telecast on CBS. (They'll be streaming live for those with Paramount+ subscriptions.) And now we know exactly when we'll see if projects like The Brutalist, Conclave, The Bear and more will be the potential winners, as the full nomination list has been unveiled.

With Nikki Glaser set to take on hosting duties for the first time, this year's Golden Globes could be a wild ride for viewers, especially when compared to the 2024 Golden Globes, which were infamously hosted by Jo Koy, and then roasted by viewers. We've got the full rundown below.

But first, I have to give a big ol' shout out to the two performances highlighted by this list of nominees which, had they not been part of the nomination round-up, would have inspired me to boycott all awards for the rest of forever. The stellar performances I'm most pleased to see here are Kathryn Hahn's stellar reprisal of Agatha Harkness for the MCU's horror-tingued dramedy Agatha All Along, and Cristin Milioti's harrowing turn as Sofia Falcone in HBO's powerhouse drama The Penguin.

Two comic book roles that couldn't have been portrayed any better, mixed in with a ton of other well-deserving performers, films, series, musicians and more. (Let's also give props to Kathy Bates for her Matlock awards buzz and first nom.)

GOLDEN GLOBES MOVIE NOMINATIONS

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama

Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie - Maria

Nicole Kidman - Babygirl

Tilda Swinton - The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres - I’m Still Here

Kate Winslet - Lee

Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Drama

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet- A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig - Queer

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role - Motion Picture

Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley - The Substance

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role - Motion Picture

Yura Borisov - Anora

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Denzel Washington - Gladiator II

Best Motion Picture - Musical Or Comedy

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy

Amy Adams -Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo- Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison- Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Zendaya - Challengers

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain

Hugh Grant - Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle - Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons - Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell - Hit Man

Sebastian Stan - A Different Man

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot”

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

The Girl With the Needle

I’m Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Best Director – Motion Picture

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker - Anora

Edward Berger - Conclave

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

Payal Kapadia - All We Imagine as Light

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard

Anora - Sean Baker

The Brutalist - Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

A Real Pain - Jesse Eisenberg

The Substance - Coralie Fargeat

Conclave - Peter Straughan

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Better Man - “Forbidden Road” by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek

Challengers - “Compress/Repress”

Emilia Pérez - “El Mal” by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

Emilia Pérez - “Mi Camino” by Clément Ducol and Camille

The Last Showgirl - “Beautiful That Way” by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt

The Wild Robot - “Kiss the Sky”

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator 2

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked

The Wild Robot

GOLDEN GLOBES TELEVISION NOMINATIONS

Best Television Series – Drama

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Emma D’Arcy - House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine - Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley - Black Doves

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Anna Sawai - Shōgun

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Donald Glover - Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne - The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada - Shōgun

Billy Bob Thornton - Landman

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role On Television

Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Dakota Fanning - Ripley

Jessica Gunning - Baby Reindeer

Allison Janney - The Diplomat

Kali Reis - True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role On Television

Tadanobu Asano - Shōgun

Javier Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford - Shrinking

Jack Lowden - Slow Horses

Diego Luna - La Maquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn - Agatha All Along

Jean Smart - Hacks

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance by a Female Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer

Jodie Foster - True Detective: Night Country

Cristin Milioti - The Penguin

Sofía Vergara - Griselda

Naomi Watts - Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Kate Winslet - The Regime

Best Performance by a Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or Motion Picture Made For Television

Colin Farrell - The Penguin

Richard Gadd - Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline - Disclaimer

Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor - A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott - Ripley

Best Performance In Stand-Up Comedy On Television

Jamie Foxx - What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser - Someday You’ll Die

Seth Meyers - Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler - Love You

Ali Wong - Single Lady

Ramy Youssef - More Feelings

On top of everything listed above, Viola Davis will also be on hand to accept the Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award for career achievement in film, while Man on the Inside star Ted Danson will be granted this year's Carol Burnett Award to honor his many successes in the world of sitcoms and more.

The 2025 Golden Globes will air on CBS and will stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 5, 2025.