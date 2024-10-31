I Loved Agatha All Along's Two-Part Finale, But I'm Still Confused About Billy

Spoilers ahead for Agatha All Along.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding with new stories, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The latest series to arrive on the streamer is Agatha All Along, which just aired its two-part finale. I loved how the series ended, but I was left with more questions about Joe Locke's Billy Maximoff.

The cast of Agatha All Along is led by Kathryn Hahn's title character, as well as MCU newcomer and Heartstopper breakout star Joe Locke. It was previously confirmed that Teen was actually Billy Maximoff, but in Episode 8 we saw him seemingly at the height of his power as the hero known as Wiccan, even wearing a comic-accurate costume. While he looked awesome, the appearance of this costume really confused me. Exactly where did that come from?

Rather than being the Billy we knew and loved from WandaVision, Joe Locke's character is really a dead by named William by whose body Wanda's son entered to stay alive. And as such, he had some trouble controlling his abilities when he's not angry. At least, he did until the two-part finale of Agatha All Along where he blasted Aubrey Plaza's Death/Rio out of the way, flew down to Agatha, and then gave him some of his power.

This level of inconsistency is easy enough to get by, but the fact that Billy all of a sudden had a full-blown superhero outfit out of nowhere was puzzling. Locke looked awesome, but the how and why of this costume change was never really explained.

(Image credit: Marvel)

It's possible that Billy's powers and inherent chaos magic were crafted this killer new suit, just as we saw with Wanda when she became the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision's finale. But at least we saw her transformation, where Billy becoming Wiccan wasn't seen. What's more, the outfit is never seen again or even referenced during the final episode of Agatha All Along.

The ending of the series saw a ghost version of Agatha teaming up with Billy to find his lost brother Tommy. This could have major implications for upcoming Marvel movies, especially if Ms. Marvel continues building the Young Avengers. One thing is clear: despite her death in the penultimate episode of Agatha All Along, Kathryn Han's title character is still sticking around.

Contrary to all the rumors and fan theories, Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff didn't end up appearing in Agatha All Along. The finale's lack of a post-credits scene showed that it was telling a more contained story, leaving the future a total mystery. But fans calls for the return of the Scarlet Witch should become even louder now.

Agatha All Along is streaming in its entirety on Disney+, and the MCU will return to theaters with Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th.