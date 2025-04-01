Turns Out Carrie Coon's Absence In Avengers: Endgame Was Over Money, And Her Husband Expertly Zinged Marvel When Explaining Why She Didn't Push Back

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment industry, one that constantly puts out content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order went crazy upon the release of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, which were the cumulation of the entire franchise to that point. Carrie Coon voiced Proxima Midnight, a member of Thanos' Black Order in the first movie, but didn't get any lines in Endgame. And her husband explained that money was part of the issue.

While fans are looking forward to upcoming Marvel movies, news about previously entries are still trickling out. Case in point: Coon's husband Tracy Letts appeared on The Big Picture, and revealed that the pair of actors have never actually seen Infinity War or Endgame. As he shared:

I've never seen the film. Nor has Carrie. [Laughs.] . . . I believe they went to her for the second one, and they asked her to be in the second one. And she said, 'Well, the first one is the most successful movie ever made. Are you going to pay me any more money?' And they said, 'No. We’re not going to pay you any more money.'

Honestly, I respect the hustle. Upon its release, Avengers: Infinity War became one of the highest grossing movies of all time. So when it came to be time for Carrie Coon to record Proxima Midnight's dialogue Endgame, she seemingly wanted a pay bump. But can you blame her?

Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like the studio appreciated Carrie Coon's negotiations for Endgame. And this explains why Proxima Midnight didn't get any more dialogue in the follow-up blockbuster. As Tracy Letts shared:

She said, 'Wow, you’re not going to pay me any more money, then I don’t think I’m going to do it.' And they said, 'You should feel yourself fortunate to be part of the Marvel Universe.' So she declined, but I think they put her in it anyway? They own the image. We would’ve made a bigger deal out of this, but it would have involved us watching the movies, and we weren’t going to do that.

Shots fired. It sounds like Coon and Letts had no interest in sitting down for those pair of Avengers movies, even if they wanted to fight the fact that Proxima Midnight was featured in Endgame without her performance. Guess they're not Marvel fans like so many of us.

Carrie Coon's character only had a few lines during Infinity War, but her performances really helped to bring the other CGI character feel real. In the end we got a few brief, wordless appearances by Proxima Midnight during Endgame's final battle.

The next MCU flick hitting theaters is Thunderbolts* on May 2nd as part of the 2025 premiere list. As for Carrie Coon, she's busy starring in Season 3 of The White Lotus.