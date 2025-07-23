Morena Baccarin Had A ‘Lovely’ Time Working On Deadpool And Wolverine, But She Did Share One Part Of The Marvel Movie She Found ‘Unfortunate’

Last year, the long-in-development Deadpool & Wolverine was the only Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to be released, and it, of course, was continuing the narrative thread of the first two Deadpool movies from the 20th Century Fox days. Morena Baccarin was among the many familiar faces who returned for the threequel, and she said in a recent interview that she had a “lovely” time working on it. However, there was also an aspect of Deadpool & Wolverine she found to be “unfortunate” that was held over from Deadpool 2.

Why Morena Baccarin Enjoyed Working On Deadpool & Wolverine

Let’s start with the positives first. In addition to explaining why it was a “big time tough” decision agreeing to star in CBS’s Sheriff Country, Morena Baccarin spent some time on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum reflecting on her Deadpool & Wolverine experience. Despite not spending much time on set, the actress enjoyed getting to reunite with her co-stars from the previous movies, as well as getting to meet Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman. In her words:

It was good. It was quick. It was good. I felt very much like my character lived in a very specific little universe in that film, and it was very secluded from the rest of the film and we shot those scenes. It was lovely. I was with all the other cast members that I had worked with before and knew, and so that was really super fun and reconnecting with them was great. I got to meet Hugh [Jackman], who was lovely. It was really fun. It was very short and sweet.

Although Deadpool 2 saw Vanessa (who has yet to become Copycat) being killed off early on, Morena Baccarin’s character came back to the land of the living thanks to Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson using Cable's time travel device to go back and save her. Sadly though, the two were broken up by the time Deadpool & Wolverine began, and she didn’t accompany her ex-fiancé’s on his journey through the multiverse with the Wolverine from another universe. Still, it’s good to hear that Baccarin experience this third time around, albeit still short, was pleasant, and at least the threequel ended with Vanessa and Wade reconciling.

The Issue Morena Baccarin Had With Deadpool & Wolverine

That brings us to why Morena Baccarin was slightly disappointed with Deadpool & Wolverine, and it had to do once again with her reduced screen time compared to the first Deadpool movie. She started off by saying:

It was really interesting to me seeing the film how much you get out of such a short time on set. I don't know if you got a chance to watch it, but the emotional core of the film is the relationship with these two people. I am his reason for being and for wanting to be a better person and for going on the journey that he goes on. Once again, same with the second film. It really is interesting because these are massive franchises and there are so many people who are the bosses of that job and who are going to decide to tell the story they want to tell.

Wade Wilson embarked to save the multiverse because of the loved ones in his life, but at the end of the movie, he told Vanessa that he did especially did it for her. So Morena Baccarin is correct that her character serves at this emotional core in Deadpool & Wolverine, which makes it all the more frustrating for her that Vanessa was pushed to the side again. She continued:

I think it's really unfortunate that once again, the female character that is in the beginning of the story so much a part of of the story, then gets put as… the crux of it, the reason, the emotional arc but doesn't have the screen time or the satisfying journey.

Vanessa was sidelined in Deadpool & Wolverine alongside Blind Al, Dopinder, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Yukio and Colossus, but I see Morena Baccarin’s point. Her character is arguably the person Wade cherishes most, even though they’d broken up, yet we barely see her during the events of this movie. That’s not to say Vanessa needed to tag along with Deadpool and Wolverine on their adventure, but it sounds like Baccarin wishes that the 34th MCU movie had been written in a way where Vanessa could have been more present.

Here’s hoping that if the Deadpool/X-Men team-up movie Ryan Reynolds is putting together is greenlit, there’s a way that Vanessa can be included and better utilized. For now, The Fantastic Four: First Steps will introduce MCU fans to a new version of Earth this weekend, and the franchise’s multiversal exploration will hit a tipping point next year with the release of Avengers: Doomsday.