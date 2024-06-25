Hugh Jackman Admits Ryan Reynolds Had To School Him On Deadpool 3 After He Made A Wince-Worthy Mistake: ‘It’s Just Another Excuse To Punch Him In The Face’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a powerful force in the entertainment industry for a decade, and is showing no signs of slowing down. While some projects have been streaming with a Disney+ subscription, the next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie arriving in theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine. And Hugh Jackman recently admitted Ryan Reynolds had to school him after he made a wince-worthy mistake. Jackman was even quoted saying ‘it’s just another excuse to punch him in the face."

What we know about Deadpool 3 is limited, but fans are eager to see Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' faux feud play out on the big screen. The trailer for Deadpool 3 showed this dynamic, and they had some give and take when filming the blockbuster. While speaking with Vanity Fair about the movie, Reynolds revealed that while the franchise is wild, there are very specific rules to it. That includes how it breaks the fourth wall. In his words:

There are rules. Very specific rules. You would diminish stakes in the film if everyone—or even anyone else—was also aware of the fourth wall or any kind of meta aspect. Deadpool is the only character who has that ability to do that. If everyone did that, then you would no longer invest in that character as much. You really want to believe that the villain is a villain. You really want to believe that your costar’s character is true as well. Deadpool can undermine that—and does undermine that—because you don’t want the audience to take him as seriously.

Sounds about right. Wade Wilson speaking directly to the audience is one of the Deadpool franchise's strongest suits, exactly how/when this occurs is specifically crafted by the filmmakers and cast of Deadpool 3. And unfortunately Jackman had to learn these rules the hard way.

In the same interview, Hugh Jackman revealed he made a suggestion while filming Deadpool & Wolverine, presumably in an attempt to break the fourth wall himself. He winced while recalling this story, with Reynolds weighing in by saying:

I always feel like an absolute dick when I’m trying to explain: I need people as invested as humanly possible in every other character while knowing that only Deadpool is the unreliable narrator.

Points were made. Despite Hugh Jackman playing the other title character in Deadpool & Wolverine, we shouldn't expect to see the clawed mutant speaking directly to the camera throughout its runtime. Although one can assume that Logan will still be a super important character in the forthcoming story.

Jackman spoke about how his friend and co-star Ryan Reynolds approaches his signature character, offering:

Ryan beautifully describes Deadpool’s brain as a half-baked omelet. And so, whatever he’s doing—talking to a camera, to Wolverine—it’s just another layer of annoying crap that I’ve got to put up with. Who knows what the hell he is doing? But it’s just another excuse to punch him in the face.

Indeed, it does seem like Deadpool and Wolverine are going to come to blows when the third Deadpool movie finally hits theaters in July. And it should be interesting to see how the project influences the MCU moving forward. The multiverse is in play and Loki's Time Variance Authority involved, just about anything could happen.

All will be revealed when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.