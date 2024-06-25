Hugh Jackman Admits Ryan Reynolds Had To School Him On Deadpool 3 After He Made A Wince-Worthy Mistake: ‘It’s Just Another Excuse To Punch Him In The Face’
Jackman and Reynolds' chemistry will be on display for Deadpool and Wolverine.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a powerful force in the entertainment industry for a decade, and is showing no signs of slowing down. While some projects have been streaming with a Disney+ subscription, the next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie arriving in theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine. And Hugh Jackman recently admitted Ryan Reynolds had to school him after he made a wince-worthy mistake. Jackman was even quoted saying ‘it’s just another excuse to punch him in the face."
What we know about Deadpool 3 is limited, but fans are eager to see Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' faux feud play out on the big screen. The trailer for Deadpool 3 showed this dynamic, and they had some give and take when filming the blockbuster. While speaking with Vanity Fair about the movie, Reynolds revealed that while the franchise is wild, there are very specific rules to it. That includes how it breaks the fourth wall. In his words:
Sounds about right. Wade Wilson speaking directly to the audience is one of the Deadpool franchise's strongest suits, exactly how/when this occurs is specifically crafted by the filmmakers and cast of Deadpool 3. And unfortunately Jackman had to learn these rules the hard way.
In the same interview, Hugh Jackman revealed he made a suggestion while filming Deadpool & Wolverine, presumably in an attempt to break the fourth wall himself. He winced while recalling this story, with Reynolds weighing in by saying:
Points were made. Despite Hugh Jackman playing the other title character in Deadpool & Wolverine, we shouldn't expect to see the clawed mutant speaking directly to the camera throughout its runtime. Although one can assume that Logan will still be a super important character in the forthcoming story.
Jackman spoke about how his friend and co-star Ryan Reynolds approaches his signature character, offering:
Indeed, it does seem like Deadpool and Wolverine are going to come to blows when the third Deadpool movie finally hits theaters in July. And it should be interesting to see how the project influences the MCU moving forward. The multiverse is in play and Loki's Time Variance Authority involved, just about anything could happen.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
All will be revealed when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th. In the meantime, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.