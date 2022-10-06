Deadpool 3: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Marvel Movie

The Merc with a Mouth is back in action again – or at least he will be soon.

We last saw the Merc with the Mouth in 2018's Deadpool 2, which featured the stellar talents of Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, the wonderful Zazie Beetz as Domino, Josh Brolin as Cable and so many others. So now, fans of the MCU have been wondering exactly when Deadpool 3 is going to come out.

Well, our wandering days are over, because we have confirmation that Deadpool 3 is coming – and boy is it going to be a doozie. For all of your Deadpool 3-related quandaries, like when it’s going to come out or who is going to star in it, here are six quick things we know about the upcoming third Deadpool movie.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Deadpool 3 Is Releasing On September 6, 2024

If you were wondering exactly when Deadpool 3 was going to come out, you’re going to need to wait a little longer. While no one was expecting the film to pop up on the 2022 movie schedule, it’s not going to be on any 2023 movie schedule either. According to a video that Ryan Reynolds posted to Twitter , Deadpool 3 is set to come out on September 6, 2024.

While this does feel far away, time does seem to fly, and with how many Marvel projects are coming out, it’s not that surprising that Deadpool 3 is being added into that long runtime. Deadpool 3 is set to come out before the MCU's Fantastic Four reboot, so I’m not entirely sure now if Deadpool 3 is going to be the new start of Phase 6 of the MCU or not, but I’m sure we’ll get more clarification as the release date looms closer.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Hugh Jackman Will Be Returning As Wolverine In Deadpool 3

Here’s the big piece of news that I’m sure all of you have heard before – Hugh Jackman, a man of many talents, is going to be returning to one of his most famous roles ever in Deadpool 3, and that's Wolverine.

That’s right, according to the Twitter post that Ryan Reynolds put up, Hugh Jackman is set to come back as the famous mutant that has long since been one of the staples of the X-Men films. While it seemed that Jackman was officially saying goodbye to the role of Wolverine with the 2017 release Logan, evidently he decided to come back for the latest Deadpool film with his buddy Ryan Reynolds.

Jackman has already posted pictures on his Instagram story, via Screenrant , of him getting ready to take back on the role, so it looks like Wolverine is truly back in action, baby. I’m looking forward to seeing more of this faux feud in the press tours.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Deadpool 3 Is Going To Be Directed By Shawn Levy

I mean, is anyone surprised by this? Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds work like butter and popcorn.

According to Deadline , it’s been confirmed that Shawn Levy is going to direct the third installment in the Deadpool series. This isn’t the first time that Levy and Reynolds have worked together in recent years. In 2021, they teamed up for Free Guy, and in 2022, they came out with the hit Netflix film The Adam Project.

I can only imagine what fresh hell these two are going to bring to Deadpool 3 with the films they’ve already produced and released. And I mean that in the best way, because I truly have not laughed harder than watching those movies the last couple of years. Levy and Reynolds are the perfect combination.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Deadpool 3 Is Going To Still Be R-Rated

I remember when the Deadpool license was acquired by Disney, I was a little nervous that the next film in the Deadpool series would not be rated R. But thankfully, Kevin Feige was quick to say that Deadpool is going to remain the same.

In an interview with Collider back in 2021, Feige reassured fans that Deadpool 3 is going to be rated R just like its predecessors, and that they were working hard to get the script just right.

It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now… It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.

This interview also takes into account that Deadpool is officially a part of the MCU now – and Deadpool 3 is going to be quite different from the MCU we are used to. I can’t wait.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Leslie Uggams Is Expected To Return For Deadpool 3

Another character who might have slipped your mind from the Deadpool series is Leslie Uggams, who plays Blind Al, Wade Wilson’s roommate. She's a brash woman who is hilarious in all the right ways – and, of course, blind.

And it looks like Uggams is expected to return for Deadpool 3. Posted on Reynold’s Twitter , the actor teased the fact that he would “see” Leslie soon, using three emojis of swords to represent Deadpool as a character when she congratulated Reynolds on The Adam Project.

This itself is so much fun, and I can’t wait to see these two interact. Better yet, I want to see Blind Al’s reaction to Wolverine. Now that would be comedy.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Deadpool 3 Will Still Feature “Deadpool Being Deadpool”

Ever since 20th Century Studios was acquired by Disney, many fans of both the MCU and the Fox Marvel movies have been wondering if we were ever going to finally get that crossover that we’ve been craving – for that universe of Marvel films to finally become one with the Marvel Cinematic Universe . And now, it’s happening.

Technically, it’s been happening for a while since we did see cameos in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness . But with Deadpool 3, it’s going to be one of the first real crossovers of both 20th Century Studios Marvel films and Disney’s Marvel films.

I’m a little unsure if Deadpool 3 is going to be the official start of Phase 6 of the MCU now, since it comes out after Thunderbolts ( the end of Phase 5 ) and before Fantastic Four, but I’m sure we’ll get that confirmation closer to the date.

However, a big concern people have had about the film is if because Deadpool 3 is under the Disney banner, is the film going to be watered down? But the writers of the film, according to Den of Geek , were quick to say that this is not the case, and that “Deadpool is gonna be Deadpool” in the threequel. That eases my fears just a little.

There’s so much to look forward to with this film, and I for one can’t wait to see what happens when it finally comes out. Is Wade Wilson finally going to meet with all our heroes and make fun of them just like I’ve always dreamed he would? Only time will tell. Please let him be in the next Avengers film. I would die.