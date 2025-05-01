Sounds Like Scarlet Witch’s Fate After Doctor Strange 2 Has Finally Been Clarified, And I Wonder What This Means For The Next Avengers Movies

What happened to Scarlet Witch? The ending of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness left that ambiguous. Because although Wanda Maximoff was shown inside the collapsing Mount Wundagore as she was destroying all copies of the Darkhold in the multiverse, a common rule trope in superhero storytelling is if a body isn’t seen, they’re not dead. In fact, a Marvel comic book released in February seemingly indicated that Elizabeth Olsen’s character was still alive. However, that no longer appears to be the case, leaving me wondering what this means for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, two of the highly-anticipated upcoming Marvel movies.

In case you missed it, TVA #3 saw Gwen Stacy, a.k.a. Ghost-Spider, discovering an area of the Time Variance Authority called the Department of Deferment. In there, she came across a static tube containing what looks like the MCU’s Scarlet Witch, as opposed to the version of Wanda from the main Marvel Comics continuity. Well, apparently that’s only sort of true, because according to TVA #5 (via ScreenRant), the Wanda in that tube isn’t the same one we saw in the Doctor Strange sequel, but rather a variant of her.

After freeing this Scarlet Witch from her confinement, Gwen learns from the Fear Lord known as Nightmare that the TVA found a timeline where Wanda didn’t die in Mount Wundagore and took her captive. That one line of dialogue indicates that that Wanda we followed along in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness perished when she wiped out the Darkhold across all realities. Otherwise, why wouldn’t Nightmare have just snatched her up? Also, Nightmare’s knowledge about what happened at Wundagore means he can visit the MCU, so maybe that’s how we could see him take part in Doctor Strange 3, if that possibility is on the table.

On first glance, this reveal from the TVA miniseries may appear to put the kibosh on Elizabeth Olsen ever reprising Wanda Maximoff again, but let’s not get hasty. For one thing, maybe another Scarlet Witch variant could be selected to take her place in the story that will unfold in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Or, and I’m hoping this is what happens, Wanda could simply be resurrected during Doomsday, either by Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom or some other force.

I just find it hard to believe that we’d never see Elizabeth Olsen play Wanda again. Remember, last November, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said that “we are excited to find out when and how Scarlet Witch can return.” That’s not something one would say about a character who’s been shelved and had her final fate clarified in a comic book. And yes, Olsen has also said she’s not in the next two Avengers movies, but quite frankly, I don’t believe her.

Feel free to purchase TVA #5 digitally or at your local comic book store to learn what else happens in the issue. Otherwise, keep visiting CinemaBlend for more news concerning Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, which respectively open on May 1, 2026 and May 7, 2027.