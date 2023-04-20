Deadpool 3: An Updated Cast List, Including Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman

While the big screen X-Men franchise on the whole has mostly been concluded, the Deadpool series is a lone exception. Rather than rebooting the story of the Merc With The Mouth, Marvel Studios has recognized the extreme popularity of the character as he presently exists on the big screen following the adventures in Deadpool and Deadpool 2, and the company has opted not to derail that train. Instead of a Spider-Man: Homecoming-esque direction, Deadpool 3 is in the works and on track to get a theatrical release in the fall of 2024.

The highly anticipated sequel is being directed by Shawn Levy based on a script by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Ryan Reynolds, Wendy Molyneux, and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin – but who can we expect to see in the cast of the first R-rated Marvel Studios blockbuster? Who will be reprising their parts from the previous movies, and what fresh faces can we expect? It's in aim of answering those questions that we've put together this Deadpool 3 Updated Cast List, which will grow as more actors sign on – and we'll start with the star returning to the titular role:

Ryan Reynolds

He's back! Ryan Reynolds fought for many, many years to get the first Deadpool movie made, knowing its incredible potential, and not only was he right, but the film ended up changing his career. His work with Shawn Levy on Deadpool 3 will mark the third time he has worked with the director after both Free Guy and The Adam Project, and the sequel is one of many massive projects that the Canadian star has in the works – other titles including John Krasinski's IF, the sequel to Red Notice, and the comedy Boy Band with Will Ferrell.

Hugh Jackman

In the run-up to the release of Logan, Hugh Jackman made it very clear that it was going to be his last time playing Wolverine... but evidently he underestimated the influence of Ryan Reynolds (with whom he has been having a public "feud" for years). In January 2023, Reynolds personally announced that Jackman would be reprising his role as the clawed mutant in Deadpool 3, and it's been since confirmed that he will be playing multiple versions of the character in the film. Since his time starring in X-Men movies, the Australian actor has been very busy, starring in films including political thriller The Front Runner, the based-on-a-true-story dramedy Bad Education, the sci-fi feature Reminiscence, and the family drama The Son.

Morena Baccarin

In the early development of Deadpool 3, Morena Baccarin was asked about her potential involvement with the film regularly – leading her to reveal her habit of texting Ryan Reynolds trying to get info – but in April 2023 it was finally reported that the actress will definitely be in the sequel. She will once again be playing Vanessa, the sex worker whom Wade Wilson falls in love with prior to his extreme cancer diagnosis/treatment. Fans will remember that Vanessa was killed in the opening scenes of Deadpool 2, but time travel antics at the end of the blockbuster result in her avoiding death and staying alive.

Stefan Kapicic

Prior to the first Deadpool movie, the Marvel Comics character Colossus didn't have much of a history with the titular anti-hero... but that blockbuster wholly changed that. Stefan Kapicic reprised his role as Colossus via performance capture and voice over in Deadpool 2, and his part in Deadpool 3 was confirmed in the same report that announced Morena Baccarin's involvement with the project. Kapicic's other notable credits include the hit series Better Call Saul and the upcoming Dracula-centric horror movie Last Voyage Of The Demeter.

Leslie Uggams

Thanks to Deadpool's relationship with Vanessa, the red-suited killer didn't live with Leslie Uggams' Blind Al at the start of Deadpool 2, but she still proved to be a key ally for the protagonist during the adventure, and she'll be back in action in Deadpool 3. Since the first sequel was released, Uggmas has kept busy starring in films including Nanny and Dotty & Soul, and appearing of episodes of TV shows including Empire and New Amsterdam. Her part in the project was confirmed in late March 2023 at the same time as...

Karan Soni

Deadpool doesn't seem to be a big fan of driving, which is why his relationship with Karan Soni's Dopinder is key: whenever the mercenary needs a ride, he can call on his favorite taxi driver with homicidal inclinations. Soni was a wonderful standout in Deadpool and Deadpool 2, and he's continued to do great and funny work on both the big and small screens. He has starred in all four seasons of the TBS show Miracle Workers with Daniel Radcliffe, and his feature credits from last year include the Hulu original Not Okay, the Prime Video comedy The People We Hate At The Wedding, and Walt Disney Animation Studios' Strange World.

Emma Corrin

In February 2023, it was reported by Deadline that Emma Corrin has joined the cast of Deadpool 3 and will be playing the principal antagonist in the blockbuster. This will be the most high profile big screen role that Corrin has played, though they previously earned a lot of buzz playing Princess Diana a.k.a. Lady Diana Spencer on the Netflix royal drama series The Crown. It had been rumored that they will be playing the Marvel Comics villain danger in the film, but that chatter was debunked shortly after the casting news was announced.

Matthew Macfadyen

Joining Emma Corrin playing a character new to the big screen in Deadpool 3 is Matthew Macfadyen – though, likewise, we don't know exactly what his role is. The casting news was announced in late March, and the timing certainly works for the actor's career given that his time playing Tom Wambsgans on the hit HBO series Succession is coming to an end. On the big screen, Macfadyen's previous credits include Pride & Prejudice, Death at a Funeral, Frost/Nixon, Operation Mincemeat and Ripper Street, and he'll soon be seen opposite Nicole Kidman and Gael Garcia Bernal in the upcoming movie Holland, Michigan.

