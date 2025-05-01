Donna D’Errico’s Rocking A Gold Bikini This Summer Instead Of Baywatch Red: ‘Mermaid Season’

Though Donna D’Errico wasn’t a part of the OG season cast of Baywatch, she certainly made a splash when she did arrive as Donna Marco. Even long after the show’s ending, the 57-year-old is no stranger to still killing it in a bikini, regardless of naysayers, and this coming summer seems no different for D’Errico. She took to her social media to show off her beach-ready look, yet and it’s showstopping.

The '90s TV icon continues to shred a swimsuit of any kind, including after the new Baywatch series got going. Naturally, D'Errico celebrated in Baywatch red, but the most current get-up she posted to her Instagram. The stunning, shimmery-siren gold string two-piece covers everything just right for a casual bask in the backyard. Accompanying her swimwear pic is a cheeky caption asking if someone could apply sunscreen to her back–take a look for yourself below:

The Candyman 3 alum is certainly ready for some non-stop fun in the sun, both her suit and vibe are radiating glittering good energy. Her fans agree with the Baywatch Nights actress, too. Many are expressing love for the successful OnlyFans promoter, and that she’d fit right in with any swimmer type. Here are just a few of the comments that were shared by fans both supportive and thirsty:

Mermaid season! ❤️❤️❤️- myspiritualpath

gorgeous!! - urfav.rom1

Wow!!! Absolutely stunning!!! 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️ - jase_ni_photography

Gorgeous Golden Goddess!!! 😍😍✨️✨️🔥🔥💋🌹💛💛- eedernator

An absolute beauty🙌🙌🙌 Stunning and gorgeous - marinhosanchez

D’Errico can still deliver when it comes to beachwear, that’s for sure. It’s truly killer that she still easily turn a two-piece look with ease, especially since the OG iteration of the world has been off the air for over two decades! I’m down for as many empowered summer fits as D’Errico will share. Showing off style as well as body positivity at any age is A-OK with this fan.

As mentioned, Donna Marco didn’t enter the Will Rogers State Beach staff until its later years, then subsequently continued onto the short-lived Baywatch Nights. Regardless, she left her athletic and good-natured mark all the same. Now, amid the 2025 TV guide, Marco can only be seen in reruns or available to stream for free (with Tubi), but its cast and influence are still a large part of pop culture.

In addition to reliving the world-renowned series, we can now dive deep into the world with the four-part docuseries, After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun (which is streamable with a Hulu subscription). The special showcased the series' dynamic legacy, and how it continued to rise in popularity and ratings. And it does seem that had as much to do with signature swimwear collection as anything. And I believe D’Errico and her A+ golden two-piece bikini would agree.