Jensen Ackles' New Prime Video Show Got Some Big News, But The Cast Of Another Action-Packed Series Is Still Waiting: 'Oh Lord, We Hope'

News
By published

Jensen Ackles' Countdown is coming, but what about Prime Video's other action-packed 2025 show?

Jensen Ackles in Prime Video&#039;s Countdown
(Image credit: Elizabeth Morris/Prime)

Jensen Ackles is shedding his Supernatural roots this summer in the 2025 TV schedule with the premiere of Countdown, his new Prime Video TV show. The actor, who previously worked on The Winchesters as a Supernatural spinoff and re-teamed with Supernatural creator Erik Kripke on The Boys, joined forces with Derek Haas of Chicago Fire fame to play an LAPD detective who is recruited into a secret task force.

The latest development? Prime Video has revealed a premiere date, and while that's certainly exciting, I'm thinking back to the action-packed On Call and the cast's high hopes for renewal news... going back several months.

Jensen Ackles and Eric Dane in Prime Video's Countdown

(Image credit: Elizabeth Morris/Prime)

When You Can Watch Countdown

Countdown will officially premiere for streamers with a Prime Video subscription on Wednesday, June 25. The first three episodes will drop on that first day, with the subsequent installments releasing weekly up until the finale on September 1.

Given that Jensen Ackles announced that he'd wrapped on Countdown back in March, the wait to see the series isn't too bad. He's joined in the cast by Grey's Anatomy's Eric Dane, The Flash's Jessica Camacho, and Death and Other Details' Violett Beane, among others.

The story of Countdown kicks off when a Department of Homeland Security officer is murdered in broad daylight, which results in LAPD Detective Mark Meachum (Ackles) joining undercover agents from all other branches of law enforcement on a task force to investigate.

The plot will only thicken from there, and it's a safe bet that there will be plenty of action courtesy of showrunner and executive producer Derek Haas. He filled those same roles on NBC's extremely successful Chicago Fire for years, and Fire delivers some of the strongest stunts on network televisison.

Lori Loughlin and Eriq La Salle in Prime Video's On Call

(Image credit: Elizabeth Morris/Prime - Elizabeth Morris/Prime)

What About On Call?

In light of the Countdown news, I couldn't help but flash back to On Call, the half-hour police drama starring Pretty Little Liars' Troian Bellisario, The Good Doctor's Brandon Larracuente, Full House icon Lori Loughlin, and ER legend Eriq LaSalle as police officers in Long Beach, California. It wasn't shot quite like other crime dramas, as the first season also incorporated bodycam and dash-cam footage. The show hails from Wolf Entertainment, a.k.a. the production company behind One Chicago, the Law & Order world, and CBS' FBI world.

Fan reactions were mixed when On Call premiered back in January, despite a fan-favorite Chicago Fire alum making cameo early on. As somebody who regularly tunes in to network. TV's nine-show Dick Wolf world, I enjoyed what the creators' described as their "popcorn entertainment" approach to the story.

I was fortunate enough to speak with the On Call team back in December ahead of the premiere on Prime Video, and had to ask Lori Loughlin and Eriq La Salle if they'd be interested in coming back for a potential Season 2. Loughlin immediately responded with "Oh lord, we hope!" Eriq La Salle, who was also an executive producer and director for On Call, chimed in:

Absolutely. It's a great show. It's different. I think it's what's needed, because things start feeling the same, and this is a very, very different show. Also, it's a half hour drama that feels in a good way like an hour, because it packs so much into it. It's a half hour drama! Again, we start talking about what's new and fresh – you don't see that out there on this level. We're definitely pushing for a second season. I think we have a really strong show, and personally, I think they'd be crazy not to give us a second season.

Considering that Eriq La Salle has acting, directing, and producing credits on a plethora of hour-long crime dramas (including Chicago P.D., Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, FBI, and FBI's upcoming CIA spinoff), who better to attest to On Call feeling fresh with its half-hour run time? Loughlin went on to share her hopes for the series' future, including a compliment for what her costar achieved while directing:

Hopefully the viewers will like it, but I think they will. The show really sucks you in. It is just energetic. It's fast paced. It's got great characters, very character-driven. It's so interesting what you [to Eriq] did with the drone and body camera and iPhone camera. It just really sucks you in. You feel like you're in the squad car with these police officers.

I spoke with these stars back in December, before the premiere in January when Prime Video subscribers en masse were able to check out the eight episodes for themselves. In all those months since the early 2025 premiere, Amazon has not announced a renewal or cancellation for On Call. I can't say if cast members have given up by this point, but I for one would just like to know.

At this point, all fans can do is wait for news and/or rewatch the first season if they want a fix of the On Call action. Jensen Ackles' Countdown does seem like a fun series that could be a hit with fans of any Wolf Entertainment viewer, and I'll be checking it out when it premieres in June.

Laura Hurley
Laura Hurley
Senior Content Producer

Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews

As NBC’s Grosse Pointe Garden Society Waits On A Renewal, The Showrunners Address Rumors Of Being Sent ‘To Die’ On Friday Nights

Justice League’s Carl Lumbly Shared What He’d Like To See Done With Martian Manhunter In The DC Universe, And I’d Be So Down For This

The Substance’s Dennis Quaid Gets Real About Eating So Much Shrimp While Filming That Uncomfortable Scene, And I Feel Queasy
See more latest
Most Popular
Dennis Quaid eating shrimp in The Substance
The Substance’s Dennis Quaid Gets Real About Eating So Much Shrimp While Filming That Uncomfortable Scene, And I Feel Queasy
Kathy Bates in Matlock and Justin Hartley in Tracker
CBS Crushed The Competition With Tracker And Matlock, But I'm More Impressed By The Audience Sizes For Its Cancelled Shows
BJ gets fed by Dr. Watson in The Righteous Gemstones
The Righteous Gemstones Star Describes Kissing And Being Fed By A Monkey On TV, And It Sounds Truly Bananas
Pierce Brosnan taking cover from gunfire in Goldeneye.
How Does A James Bond Actor Follow In Sean Connery And Roger Moore’s Footsteps? Pierce Brosnan Recalls His Approach On GoldenEye
Melissa Fumero, Aja Naomi King, and AnnaSophia Robb in Grosse Pointe Garden Society
As NBC’s Grosse Pointe Garden Society Waits On A Renewal, The Showrunners Address Rumors Of Being Sent ‘To Die’ On Friday Nights
Martian Manhunter in the Justice League animated series
Justice League’s Carl Lumbly Shared What He’d Like To See Done With Martian Manhunter In The DC Universe, And I’d Be So Down For This
James Gandolfini and Lorraine Bracco, pictured side by side during a therapy session on The Sopranos.
'He Was A Pain In My A--' The Sopranos' Lorraine Bracco Amusingly Recalls Various Ways James Gandolfini Tried Making Her Break While Filming Intense Scenes
Jake Gyllenhaal as Rusty sitting on trial in Presumed Innocent.
‘Beyond Beginner’ Jake Gyllenhaal Shares ‘One Of The Million Things’ He Learned From Denzel Washington During Their Time Onstage
Benson and Stabler together in Law and Order: SVU and Law and Order: Organized Crime crossover with Law and Order
After Law And Order: SVU's Big Crossover, I Think Christopher Meloni's Show Is Taking The Franchise's Best Approach To The Shared Universe
Charli XCX smiling in Please Don&#039;t Destroy&#039;s &quot;Mean Cute&quot; short on Saturday Night Live
Charli XCX Is Going From Brat Summer To An A24 Movie With One Of Cinema's Most Extreme Directors, And My Excitement Level Is Through The Roof