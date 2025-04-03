Iron Man Alum Breaks Silence On How ‘Surprised’ He Was To Return For Vision’s Show (And I’m Still Not Sure How This Is Going To Work)

I've got questions.

Faran Tahir as Raza looking at screen in Iron Man movie
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth at this point, thanks to years of projects in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. But fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will remember it all started with Jon Favreau's Iron Man in 2008. Actor Faran Tahir played the villainous Raza in that movie, and fans were shocked when it was revealed that he'll be reprising that role in the forthcoming Vision series. Turns out he was just as shocked.

That project, with the working title Vision Quest, is meant to be Paul Bettany's return to the MCU, picking up on White Vision's story after WandaVision's finale. Exactly how Raza will fit into this narrative remains to be seen, but it offers the upcoming Marvel show yet another connection to the MCU's history. While speaking with CBM, Tahir explained his feelings about finally returning to the shared universe. He said:

I think it's a very exciting project to return as a character that I played 17 years ago. When you play a character, you create a history for [them]. What we have decided is that this is seven years after the fact of when Tony Stark [died] and all that happened. How does this character evolve, and what has he become? Does he become something more? He is not static in this universe and has also gone on with his life, and with where he ends up, how does he place himself in this universe? It's a great challenge. There are some great surprises in there, especially for Marvel fans.

Honestly, sign me up. While I was already invested in the series because it's a follow-up to WandaVision, the fact that we'll also get a character that's been missing since Iron Man is another reason to tune in. And it sounds like Raza's story is going to be chock full of surprises.

While Vision's future in upcoming Marvel movies is still a mystery, his TV series is coming together. But given Marvel's tight security, the details of the narrative are being kept under wraps. In the same interview, Faran Tahir spoke about how surprised he was to get the call over a decade after starring as an antagonist in Iron Man. In his words:

Yes, I am, but I'm pleasantly surprised. When we were doing that film, the idea was it would be the flagship that would launch the Marvel Universe. It's very gratifying for me to see that longterm goal has come to fruition. It's very gratifying to see where this has gone. They had a dream, a vision, and, of course, a strategy, but for that vision to become a reality and for the strategy to have worked is a very satisfying thing for me.

Nobody involved in Iron Man could have known that it would be the start of an absolutely massive shared universe that spanned 35 movies and 13 television series (to date). The cast and crew were taking a big risk, and it was one that truly paid off.

Only time will tell how Tahir's character Raza returns, and what his interaction with Paul Bettany's character in Vision Quest is like. The project is still coming together, and has an unnamed 2026 release date. And as such, its not part of the 2025 TV premiere list.

