Jeremy Renner’s Birthday Post To Paul Rudd Is Adorable So Bring Their Avengers: Doomsday Reunion

As the 2025 movie schedule brings us ever closer to the next Avengers event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the latest roster of Earth’s mightiest heroes are gearing up to go back into action once more. Considering that Doomsday’s massive cast list isn’t even the complete line up, that’s going to be something people are talking about as the Russo Brothers head into production for their Marvel directing return.

If the road ahead is as entertaining as Jeremy Renner’s sweet birthday message to Paul Rudd, getting the band back together may have well been worth it. The Mayor of Kingstown star took to Instagram to celebrate the Death of a Unicorn lead’s 56th birthday. Along with some throwbacks the post's caption reads:

Happy Birthday to my dear friend Paul Rudd I raise a glass to you … you sexy SOB ! 👊🏻

I could be wrong, but I think we may have seen Mr. Renner make a passing reference to his friend’s previous title as People’s “Sexiest Man Alive.” Although that could just be me remembering Jenna Ortega’s roast of Paul Rudd during a recent interview. In any case, it’s still adorable to see two Avengers being a pair of friends so close that a gag like that “50 Year Old Virgins” photoshop at the top of the slideshow is even part of the conversation.

It kind of makes sense, as whenever people are talking about the lineup for the upcoming Marvel movie, Hawkeye and Ant-Man are probably two of the heroes that are unfairly clowned on. Much like those “Build a Team” memes where Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch is on the lowest tier, it’s rather unjust. And the Marvel movies and TV shows have taught us that lesson repeatedly.

That being said, Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd are unmistakable as two of the funniest members of any Avengers team, both on and off the screen. Which makes any potential harm or damage to them an even greater emotional blow, even if you know the end result while rewatching it on your Disney+ subscription.

I mean, do you remember thinking Scott Lang had bit the big one when watching that huge explosion in Avengers: Endgame? Try watching this clip and tell me you still don't feel a little bit of dread:

Thanos Attack Avengers Base | Avengers: Endgame [Blu-Ray HD] - YouTube Watch On

We don’t know much about what lies ahead on the road to Avengers: Doomsday’s plot. That’s going to lead to a lot of speculation and worry for every name on those director’s chairs presented to tease the 2026 blockbuster’s production. But if I may suggest an alternative, especially in light of this adorable birthday exchange between friends, perhaps we can start pushing for Hawkeye and Ant-Man to become the comedy team the MCU needs.

Why not retell some of the Avengers movies in the form of Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead, and show us Paul Rudd and Jeremy Renner on a comic adventure that retells famed events from the MCU? Yes, I know that’s the plot of The Lion King 1 ½, but Tom Stoppard did it first with Shakespeare - and I think it’d be a killer use of these jokesters’ talents in-between Doomsday and Secret Wars.