Jon Stewart Made A Hilarious Joke About Paul Rudd Never Aging, But I’m Sorry To Debunk It For You

As the 2025 movie schedule continues to unfold, Paul Rudd fans have reason to be excited. Currently, Death of a Unicorn has the comedian/MCU Avenger squaring off in a darkly comic creature feature, and his upcoming picture, Friendship, seems to be just as off-kilter. So we should all be preparing for the two most popular Rudd-tastic memes to resurface on the internet: that disgustingly viral Ant-Man vs. Thanos theory from Avengers: Endgame, and the fact that the man is apparently ageless, as recently mentioned by Jon Stewart.

When it comes to The Daily Show’s Paul Rudd interview, Jon Stewart makes the claim yet again that Rudd is older than he is. But that’s something I have to apologize for debunking up front, as that claim is 100% false. Unless of course there is some sort of Endgame style time travel involved, in which case anything can happen.

Before we get to the facts though, let’s not let them get in the way of a good joke. Here now, in pictorial form, is Stewart’s favorite joke involving Paul Rudd:

That’s not even the weirdest thing to come out of this Daily Show interview, as the clip’s title on YouTube is only a slight indication of just wild it truly gets. But, for those of you who got a good laugh at Jenna Ortega roasting Paul Rudd during a recent Death of a Unicorn interview, this sort of humor is definitely up your alley.

Which will make the facts I’m about to lay out all the easier to stomach. Those still poring over Rudd’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire appearance may be shook to learn that the New Jersey-born star will be turning 56 on his next birthday, which is in a few weeks. The November-born Jon Stewart, on the other hand, is 62 at the time of this publication.

Depending on who you ask, seven years may not be a huge age gap. At least, that’s what you’d probably hear if half of the pair you’re comparing wasn’t Paul “Ol’ Ageless” Rudd.

On the more serious side of things, Paul Rudd’s personal health routine is an actual key to keeping the Avengers: Doomsday star in fighting shape. Which will be very handy when it comes to facing off against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. Though I don’t care how fit the man is, without those Pym Particles it’ll be impossible to fit in that prank-sized directors chair shown off during Doomsday’s epic cast reveal.

Jon Stewart and other media personalities know how to play up a gag, and his joke inaccurately claiming Paul Rudd is older than he proves that point rather well. By the time the massive Marvel two-parter hits over 2026 and 2027, we’ll probably see at least two more interviews where Stewart and Rudd make each other laugh. I can imagine them trading fictional birthdays and dropping other wild punchlines involving Ant-Man's powers potentially maiming evil doers at a moment's notice.