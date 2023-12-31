Marvel’s What If Is Returning For Season 3, And It’s Undergoing A Big Behind-The-Scenes Change

Arguably one of the best Marvel TV shows ever made, What If…? has a lot to celebrate in the coming year. The recently wrapped Season 2 is just as exciting to fans as its predecessor was, and with that beautiful tease for Season 3 in the air, hopes couldn’t be higher. Alas, this news comes with bittersweet conditions, as a big behind-the-scenes change has just been revealed in the wake of this happy news.

While What If…? Season 3 will be "streaming soon," head writer and EP A.C. Bradley has officially announced that she is departing the Disney+ subscription driver. Taking a moment to commemorate the recently aired Season 2 finale, “What If... Strange Supreme Intervened?”, Bradley signed off of the MCU with this fond farewell, via Twitter:

Last #WhatIf tweet! This ep is my absolute FAVORITE and marks my final What If script. 🥲After season two, I made the decision to move on from Marvel. It's been a fun ride, but it's time for new adventures and mediums. All my love to the cast, crew, & fans!

It’s a move that wasn’t totally anticipated, but at the same time feels like it’s arrived in the proper window. Over two batches of animated glory exploring the Multiverse, A.C. Bradley and her team gave Marvel fans some amazing alternate scenarios. Looping together into one big picture that saw The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) showing us shadows of worlds beyond, the results have constantly been thrilling.

What we knew about What If…? Season 2 before its premiere couldn’t have prepared us for this huge shake up. And that’s even after our own Erik Swann spoke with Bradley in a recent press day, which revealed things like why Cate Blanchett wasn’t in What If…? Season 1, as previously planned. Something that A.C. Bradley was able to correct thanks to Season 2’s compelling stories of alternative Asgardian history.

Being a person who has suffered from quite a bit of Marvel Cinematic Universe fatigue as of late, I’ve been unsure about catching up with Marvel’s Disney+ series . At the same time, the two series that have given me the best reasons to continue moving forward are Loki and What If…?

Between the wild stories both shows have told, and the unique realms that offer the setting to do so, it’s been a lot more fun to see Captain Carter back in beautifully animated action than it was to see The Marvels. Looking back on those feelings, I’m left a little nervous about A.C. Bradley leaving her head writer/EP position for this series.

Which is probably why the end of Season 2 came with a look at how Season 3 promises the world she helped form will be just as awesome as it always has been. Take a look at this brief, but fantastic glimpse into the future of What If…

I’m sorry, I think I need to be somewhere right now. And that’s sitting on the couch, binging What If…? Season 2, if only so I can be even more pumped about the return of David Harbour’s Red Guardian! Not to mention it now seems proper to review those first two seasons together, trying to piece together all of the threads that A.C. may have left behind for her successor to weave into fantastic journeys beyond our very universe.

If this idea is something that appeals to you too, True Believer, then pull up your Disney+ portal of choice, and raise a glass to these two seasons of A.C. Bradley’s stewardship in the MCU. It may be sad that it’s come to an end, but to borrow a popular phrase, it’s marvelous that it even happened in the first place.