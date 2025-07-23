I've Been An Avid The Last Of Us Fan, But The Creator's Exit Isn't The Only Thing That Concerns Me With Season 3

One of HBO's biggest hits in recent years is losing one of its co-creators, but that's not the main thing that has me concerned for The Last of Us Season 3.

If you know me, you know I'm a huge The Last of Us fan. I have been for a decade now – wow, I really just aged myself, but anyway, I love this franchise so much. So when a series was announced back in 2020, I was one of the first to begin counting down the days until it premiered.

But now, it's been announced that one of the creators, Neil Druckmann, is leaving the series, and I, for one, think that might be a terrible idea. But there's actually another reason that makes me even more worried that I'll get it down below.

(Image credit: Max)

First Off, I'm Still Going To Watch The Show No Matter What

There's one thing about me that I tell everyone, and that is that I am loyal.

It does not matter what has happened to the series, how many iterations it has gone through – if I am a fan of the franchise, I will be supporting it until it ends. I did it for all eleven of The Walking Dead's seasons . I did it for The 100, which was one of the best CW shows before its strange last season, and I'll do it for The Last of Us no matter what happens to the story.

Even if the idea of it hurts me.

But it's not like I haven't been a fan of the changes The Last of Us has made. Aside from Jesse's strange reintroduction into the plot in Season 2, I've been alright with the plot shifts, character arcs, and more. I've liked the increase in Ellie and Dina's relationship . I've enjoyed how much more we've seen of Jackson.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite my willingness for change, I have to admit that when a creator decides to leave the series, it certainly makes my worry antennas jump up. But an even bigger loss makes them red-hot.

(Image credit: HBO)

However, Neil Druckmann's Departure -- As Well As Halley Gross' -- Has Me Super Concerned

Deadline confirmed the news of Neil Druckmann's exit in July 2025, where it was announced that he would not write or direct any of the upcoming episodes for Season 3 of The Last of Us.

I'm not too surprised about him leaving, even if it does worry me. While Druckmann has been the face of The Last of Us since its inception, as the creator of the video game franchise, he's also faced plenty of animosity from fans over his story decisions in the past.

Most of his story decisions I've stood by, including Joel's death (featured in Season 2 and the video games), as well as the inclusion of Lev in the games (which I'm sure we'll see in Season 3 of the series). But the creator says that he's stepping away so he has time to work on other projects within Naughty Dog, the game company behind The Last of Us, which Druckmann happens to lead.

Alright, fine, I get that. The next video game released by them, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, is pretty hyped, and I'll likely end up playing it. But it's the departure of Halley Gross, a writer on the TV show and the co-writer for the story of The Last of Us Part II, that makes me super worried. She announced the news on her Instagram :

A post shared by Halley Gross (@grosstastic) A photo posted by on

So, tell me what it means when both co-writers of The Last of Us Part II, a game that features Abby heavily in the second part, decide to leave before Season 3, which is going to feature Abby more?

(Image credit: Max)

I'm Excited About Abby's Story, But These Two Writers Really Shaped It So Well

Unlike many others, I thoroughly enjoyed playing as Abby in The Last of Us games. I really enjoyed her story, and many of the moments I wanted to see in the show from the games ended up involving her. Both Druckmann and Gross wrote her story.

And there was something that was just so unapologetically her in this game. She was big and strong, and she didn't care because she knew what she was doing, and deep down, she cared super deeply for others. She was the epitome of the adage "never judge a book by its cover," and her story mirrored Ellie's exactly. It was perfect.

It's already been discussed that the TV show Abby will differ from the video game version of her. I mean, looks-wise, it's already at that point since Kaitlyn Dever is nowhere near the amount of physical power that game-Abby is, which to me is fine, even if it takes away a core part of her looks.

Even so, you can still have the same story without it, and the fact that both Druckmann and Gross left at the same time makes me super concerned. What exactly is going on in the writer's room of The Last of Us Season 3, where they both step away from the project?

Gross also cited that she's stepping away to make time for "what comes next," so maybe she and Neil are working on the new game Neil talked about. Still, it's strange for both of these two, who shaped Abby's story, to step away right as the series is shifting towards Abby becoming the main character for a time.

(Image credit: HBO)

Craig Mazin Is A Great Writer From Chernobyl, But Will He Be Able To Capture The Same Heart?

This isn't to say that I'm not excited for The Last of Us Season 3 still. I will be on my couch, with popcorn in hand, the moment it inevitably premieres in two years (because that's just what HBO does nowadays). Craig Mazin, the other co-creator of the TV series, is a great writer.

We've seen it with Chernobyl, which earned several Primetime Emmy Awards and is hands down one of the best HBO miniseries out there. Chernobyl was also factually accurate in many cases, so I don't trust Mazin to do his research and craft a good story.

But I can't help but worry, you know?

Druckmann has had a love for The Last of Us series. It's that series and the Uncharted franchise that put his name on the map. And the fact that both he and his co-writer for Part 2 of the games are stepping back feels like a significant red flag to me.

Only time will tell what happens with Season 3. But until then, I will sit with bated breath – and my Firefly pendant held close to my heart in the hope that it'll still turn out great.