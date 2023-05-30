What If...? Season 2: What We Know So Far

Back in 2021, it felt like Marvel kept releasing show after show. From the mega-hit that became WandaVision to Loki ( which is getting a second season in 2023 ) to everything else, it truly was a big year for Marvel on Disney+. One show that many genuinely enjoyed was What If…?, an animated series that documents tales from alternate universes about our favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe characters in different ‘what if?’ scenarios, all watched over by someone called “The Watcher.”

The series featured some pretty awesome ideas, like Peggy Carter getting the Super Soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers, or if T’Challa was the one kidnapped into space instead of Peter Quill. Of course, the show ended up getting renewed for a second season, and will continue to take us on an adventure into different worlds and universes for us to enjoy.

But, when exactly is What If…? Season 2? How long are we going to have to wait for it to come out? Who is going to be back? If you have questions just like we do, here is what we know so far about the upcoming second season of What If…?

(Image credit: Marvel)

Unfortunately, at the time of this writing, in May 2023, there is no set release date for What If…? Season 2. There are a variety of reasons why this could be happening.

All Of Marvel’s What If...? Season 1 Episodes, Ranked (Image credit: Disney) If you're wondering where we rank the episodes of What If...? Season 1, here is our ranking.

This year, in of itself, isn’t a super great one for Marvel television. While there’ve been some movies, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 (and its great reviews ) , Marvel series have been pretty few and far between since last year. The only shows that we know are debuting in 2023 are Secret Invasion , Echo, and the second season of Loki.

Originally, the animated series was set to release in “early 2023,” which was announced back at 2022’s San Diego Comic-Con (via Variety ). There was even a sneak-peak of what kind of stories we might be expecting in Season 2 from the presentation.

But, clearly, we are way past early 2023 at this point, and in March 2023, it was confirmed on its Disney+ page that the title was “Coming Soon” instead of in “Early 2023” like it used to (via ComicBook ). This doesn’t really bode well, and it honestly makes me think that we’re most likely going to be waiting until 2024 for this new season to come out. Here’s hoping we don’t need to wait too long – but I doubt it’ll be on any 2023 TV release schedule .

Cate Blanchett And Laurence Fishburne Are Joining The Voice Cast

(Image credit: Disney)

We’re really not entirely sure who is going to be coming back to voice their roles in the upcoming season, but we can confirm that there are some new cast members who are going to be hopping on for their own respective roles. During the LightBox Expo (via Laughing Place ) the director of What If…? revealed that Cate Blanchett will be in Season 2 to voice the animated version of Hela, Thor’s sister in Thor: Ragnarok .

Also confirmed for Season 2 is Laurence Fishburne. In an interview with Brandon Pope TV featured on Twitter while promoting John Wick 4, Fishburne confirmed he would be back voicing Bill Foster, otherwise known as Giant Man, in What If…? Season 2. This would be the first time the actor has come back to the role since Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Again, we don't know who from the original cast might be back. That could include Paul Rudd, Benedict Cumberbatch, and more, but since nothing is confirmed right now, all we have to do is hope we get some updates soon.

The Second Season Will Feature Several New Stories For Characters We’ve Seen Before

(Image credit: Marvel)

Featured in the preview at San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, as mentioned above, we got a hint at what Season 2 might be about – or, at the very least, the first few episodes. The trailer shown at the event detailed several new storylines.

Some of which will be the characters from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fighting against Odin and the Asgardians, a racing episode featuring Valkyra and Iron Man, a time-travel episode, and more.

Already, these sound like crazy storylines, and it makes sense, because now it’s Season 2 and there’s so much more to explore. Andrews spoke to Deadline back in 2022 about what we'll see in the second season, and said:

Obviously more unique stories that slowly get a little bit wilder. The first season Kevin wanted to keep it a little bit closer to the vest, have a little thing that was different and that little thing made these things different, but still tied very much to either a moment in the movies or a particular film itself. Now there’s more films and things to pull from, so we don’t have to have just a tiny moment. We can expand out and things can get a little bit wackier.

I’m already super excited for this – are you?

The First Episode Will Be Called “What If Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?”

(Image credit: Marvel)

Get excited, because we actually know what the first episode is going to be called. At San Diego Comic-Con 2022 (via Slash Film ), it was announced that the premiere is going to be called “What If Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?”

For those who need a refresher, the Hydra Stomper was featured in three episodes of What If….? and was operated by Steve Rogers in this alternate universe as a way for him to join the war efforts against HYDRA. Judging from this title, it makes me wonder if Steve has somehow turned into a villain, so I can’t wait to see what this first episode has to show me.

Season 3 Is Already In Development

(Image credit: Marvel)

Last piece of news, but get excited, because Season 3 is already in development. Also announced at Comic-Con in 2022 (via Variety ), it was confirmed that the third installment is ordered and in the works.

I mean, it would be great if we could get Season 2 first, but at least this makes me even more excited for the future.

While we’re not sure when What If…? is going to hit our television screens, we can at least look back on it and smile and hope that Season 2 isn’t that far away. He’s hoping that we get some updates soon, because I can’t wait for these new stories.