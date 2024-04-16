Wild Spider-Man 4 Rumor Claims Tom Holland Is Returning Sooner Than We Thought

Ever since the thrilling, multiversal climax of Spider-Man: No Way Home , it feels like anything could happen in the slate of upcoming Marvel movies , especially new Spider-Man movies . There's a growing buzz among fans for two potential versions of Spider-Man 4. Many hope to see Sam Raimi, who crafted some of the best movies of the 2000s with his Tobey McGuire starring trilogy, make a return. Raimi himself is aware of the whispers and has shared his thoughts . Meanwhile, others are eager to see Tom Holland suit up as our beloved neighborhood wallcrawler again. According to some wild rumors, the Uncharted star might reprise his role sooner than expected, and I am so excited.

Nearly three years after the last Tom Holland-led Spidey flick, Marvel diehards are eagerly anticipating the Cherry actor’s next appearance in the MCU. Fortunately, their wait may soon be over. According to a new report from trusted source DanielRPK (via Heroic Hollywood ), the next installment is slated to begin production in September of this year, which could set the stage for a release by the end of 2025.

Allegedly, there's a snag in the production of the next installment for the Web-Head: Sony/Marvel is currently searching for a director. Jon Watts, who helmed the previous three films, exited from the superhero franchise and Fantastic Four, which he had been attached, to other endeavors. Although no official decisions have been made, Drew Goddard and Justin Lin are rumored to be potential candidates for directing the MCU project. However, Goddard's recent commitment to direct the recently announced fifth Matrix movie might eliminate him from consideration.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Adding to the complicated web of rumors, according to OG Spidey trilogy star Thomas Haden Church, Marvel is keen on advancing one of the MCU’s top franchises. Kevin Feige is reportedly interested in reviving one of its most legendary trilogies. The “Sandman” performer has touched on the rumors , saying he has heard some rumblings about potentially bringing Tobey Maguire back to continue his iconic series.

Of course, this all should be taken with a grain of salt until confirmed by either Marvel or Sony. Yet, considering the recent triumphs of Disney and Marvel with revisiting classic franchises, like the animated X-Men ‘97, the idea of resurrecting Sam Raimi's vision of the wallcrawler doesn't seem too far-fetched. I'm all for seeing Tom Holland's storyline evolve and a nostalgic return for Maguire. Modern audiences can certainly appreciate multiple renditions of their beloved superhero on the big screen. In my view, when it comes to Spider-Man and his pals, the more, the merrier.

We know extremely little about any fourth installment at present. However, if there are any updates on these production rumors, we will be sure to update our readers. Until then, you can revisit all the live-action Spidey flicks, now streaming with a Disney+ subscription .