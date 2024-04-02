Sam Raimi Has Heard Those Rumors About Making Spider-Man 4 With Tobey Maguire. His Thoughts?

It's no secret that comic book movies are dominating the entertainment industry, with a number of shared universes competing at the box office. But long before that was commonplace, superhero projects were rare and super risky. Filmmaker Sam Raimi helmed a trilogy of Spider-Man movies, which are still beloved to this day (and available to stream with a Disney+ subscription). It turns out that Raimi has heard those rumors about making Spider-Man 4 With Tobey Maguire. So what are his thoughts?

Spider-Man has always been one of the most popular Marvel characters, which is why he's been adapted for film and TV so many times. After Tobey Maguire reprised his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside the other Peter Parker actors, fans hoped he and Saimi would reunite for an upcoming Marvel movie... especially since the filmmaker got behind the camera for Doctor Strange 2. The filmmaker was recently asked by CBR about the Spidey rumors, offering:

Well, I haven't heard about that yet. I did read that but I'm not actually working on it yet. I mean, Marvel and Columbia are so successful with their current Spider-Man and the track there. I don't know that they're going to come back to me and say 'Wait folks, we could also tell that story.' I'm no not sure.

Well, there you have it. While the Evil Dead director has seen the chatter online, he's seemingly not in talks with Marvel to direct a fourth Spider-Man movie. After all, Tom Holland's version of Peter Parker is the one we're following currently. But perhaps we could see the trio of Spidey actors reunite in a future project. Fingers crossed.

Raimi's comments make a great deal of sense. Since Marvel and Sony have spent years focusing on the Holland Spider-Man, it seems counterintuitive to produce a sequel set in a previous franchise. Still, some moviegoers are hoping the cancelled Spider-Man 4 gets new life sometime in the future.

Ever since Spider-Man: No Way Home swung in theaters, fans have been calling for Sony and/or Marvel to revive the previous two live-action franchises. But after both Maguire and Andrew Garfield absolutely crushed returning to their roles, can you blame us? Later in that same interview, Raimi also praised that 2021 blockbuster, offering:

But I love all the new Spider-Man movies. I loved Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was really super powerful and great seeing Tobey again in it.

Same, though. Aside from getting in on the action, Tobey's Peter also was at the heart of Spider-Man: No Way Home's emotional ending. He stopped Holland's character from killing the Green Goblin out of revenge, before going back to his own universe. And we'll just have to see if the three Peters ever get to reunite.

