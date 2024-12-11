FBI's OA May Need All The Help He Can Get In The Fall Finale, But Will He Learn From Jubal's Mistake?

Warning: spoilers are ahead for Episode 7 of CBS' FBI Season 7, called "Monumental" and set to stream next day with a Paramount+ subscription.

FBI only has one episode left before the end of its run in the 2024 TV schedule, and the upcoming fall finale is going to be a ride for OA in particular. Between the promo that aired at the end of "Monumental" on CBS and the network's episode description, it seems that Zeeko Zaki's character will need all the help he can get. And since "Monumental" was also Jubal's return from his suspension, I have to wonder: will OA be able to avoid making the same mistake that Jubal did when a case got personal?

As a refresher, in case you forgot how Jubal ended up in hot water earlier this fall: he got suspended back in the fifth episode of the season after his son Tyler was detained by the NYPD as part of a protest at – where else? – Hudson University, a.k.a. the most dangerous campus in the nine-show Dick Wolf TV universe. Jubal leaned on a beat cop to let Tyler go, but word of what he'd done worked its way up to the NYPD brass, who spilled the news to Isobel. She was not happy about what her ASAC had done, to say the least, and she reported him to OPR and suspended him.

Well, Jubal's suspension was over by "Monumental," and Isobel made it clear to him that she was glad to have him back, and he did seem chastened by being forced off the job for some time. It remains to be seen if that'll stick if/when his personal life overlaps with work again as the show continues, but so far, so good.

Still, the reminder of Jubal's suspension followed by the promo of what's in store for OA in the last episode before the 2025 TV schedule starts has me crossing my fingers that he won't make the same mistakes. Take a look at the teaser for the fall finale, called "Riptide," below:

Chicago Med alum Guy Lockard is returning to FBI as OA's old army buddy Clay for the first time since Episode 3 of Season 7, when it was already clear that he might be very bad news for OA. Maggie did what she could to talk some sense into her partner once she found out what was going on.

At the time, I'd felt that Clay had agreed to OA's CI deal a little bit too easily for that to be the end of the story, and that appears to be the case. The episode description from CBS sheds a bit more light:

After three customs officers are shot dead in a cargo heist, the team entrusts OA’s old army buddy Clay to help determine if it was an inside job.

For OA's sake, I hope that the team is right to entrust Clay with whatever they give him... and I hope he doesn't vouch for Clay only for Clay to betray him. I don't really see OA crossing a line for personal reasons quite like Jubal did to get him in suspension-worthy trouble with Isobel, but it doesn't look like an easy episode for him.

Of course, pretty much all of the main characters let their person lives bleed over into their work at one point or other; the difference in Season 7 seems to be the consequences they face from Isobel. Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, December 17 at 8 p.m. ET for the fall finale of FBI, followed by FBI: International at 9 p.m. ET and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET. You can also revisit episodes from the current seasons streaming on Paramount+.