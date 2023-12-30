Upcoming Spider-Man Movies And TV Shows: Everything Related To The Marvel Superhero To Look Forward To

One thing that we can count on about the movies coming up in 2024 is that a nice, big chunk of release dates are occupied by upcoming superhero movies on that schedule. Not to mention, a good number of the upcoming Marvel movies on that list are, in some way, involved in the complex web of one of the most popular characters in the Marvel Universe (or Marvel Multiverse, we should really say): Spider-Man.

Add in some of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel TV shows, and there is a lot for fans of Peter Parker’s alter ego to look forward to. Therefore, we have taken on the great responsibility to list out all the upcoming Spider-Man movies and TV shows that have our Spider-Senses tingling below.

Madame Web (February 14, 2024)

(Image credit: Sony / Marvel)

Many of Sony’s non-MCU Marvel movies so far (and moving forward) put some of Spider-Man’s biggest villains in the spotlight, but one exception is coming to theaters on Valentine’s Day. Dakota Johnson plays the title role in the 2024 movie, Madame Web — an origin story for Peter Parker’s clairvoyant ally in which she comes to the aid of three young women (played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor) whose destinies to become powerful webslingers make them a target of Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim).

Kraven The Hunter (August 30, 2024)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Following his superhero movie debut in the title role of Kick-Ass and his brief MCU tenure as Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson is about to take on his third comic book character role as one of Spidey’s most nefarious foes. J.C. Chandor helms Kraven the Hunter, which will cover the backstory of the ruthless Russian-born predator and also stars Russell Crowe as his father. Playing his brother, the Chameleon (yeah, for real), is Fred Hechinger.

Venom 3 (November 8, 2024)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

After playing one of the best live-action Batman movie villains (Bane in The Dark Knight Rises), Tom Hardy put a heroic spin on one of Spider-Man’s most popular enemies in 2018’s Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage in 2021. The actor is returning as Eddie Brock for a currently untitled third Venom movie that hopefully will provide some sort of resolution to his mid-credits Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Season 1 - Disney+ (2024)

(Image credit: Marvel / Disney)

We never needed to see how Tom Holland’s Peter Parker got his powers, but anyone with a Disney+ subscription who might have been curious will get that chance whenever the upcoming animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, premieres in 2024. According to Marvel, Jeff Trammel is running the show — previously announced as Spider-Man: Freshman Year — that will follow the MCU-canon webslinger’s first taste of superheroism and, per Variety, will also feature other popular characters like Daredevil, reprised by Charlie Cox.

Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse (TBD)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

Peter Parker is not the central character of what many considered to be the best Spider-Man movie ever, 2018’s Oscar-winning animated instant classic Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, before it was succeeded by its dazzling sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. As we know from the cliffhanger ending of the 2023 hit, Miles Morales’ journey has yet to be concluded and will when the story continues in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which has been removed from Sony's release schedule for now.

Spider-Man 4 (TBD)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Even after what could have been an epic, cross-dimensional finale with Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker’s journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is far from over. Tom Holland is returning for what will be his fourth solo Spider-Man movie, but when it will be released and what it is about remains a mystery at the moment.

El Muerto (TBD)

(Image credit: Marvel)

Sony is about to make history by releasing the first live-action Marvel movie led by a Latino character… eventually. Plans were in place to move forward with the El Muerto movie, but per Deadline, after rapper and actor Bad Bunny dropped out of the title role, the film about a luchador who once faced off against Spider-Man in the ring was pulled from the release schedule.

Olivia Wilde's Untitled Sony/Marvel Project (TBD)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In 2020, it was reported that Olivia Wilde will direct a Marvel movie for Sony, which rumors suggested would follow the origins of Spider-Woman. Which of the many versions of the character the film may cover (Jessica Drew? Gwen Stacy?), nor any other details regarding its plot or release date, have been announced since, but a feature by THR from 2022 claims Wilde is still attached to the project and, in a later Variety article, Avi Arad promised that a “Spider-Woman” movie was coming “sooner than you expect.” Whether or not he was referring to Wilde’s project has yet to be confirmed.

Live-Action Miles Morales Movie (TBD)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

It looks like Miles Morales’ adventures on the big screen are going to go even further beyond the Spider-Verse. Amy Pascal confirmed in a Variety article (previously mentinoned in our “Olivia Wilde's Untitled Sony/Marvel Project” section) that a live-action movie starring the webslinger is in the works. The question that remains is if this will follow the version of Miles voiced by Shameik Moore in the Spider-Verse movies or if it will be a new story.

Spider-Man Noir, Season 1 - Amazon Prime (TBD)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

It appears that the Spider-Verse is also branching out to the small screen in the form of an upcoming live-action series that will feature one of the more unique characters from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Per Variety, with an Amazon Prime subscription, fans will be able stream a currently untitled show following the webslinging sleuth known as Spider-Man Noir, who was previously voiced by Nicolas Cage for the movies, but will be played by Milo Ventimiglia in this iteration.

Silk: Spider Society, Season 1 - Amazon Prime (TBD)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

One of the most underrated Spider-People, Silk, is about to get her own show confirmed to premiere on Amazon Prime. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s Phil Lord and Chris Miller are producing Silk: Spider Society, which puts Korean-American superhero, Cindy Moon, at the forefront.

With how popular Spider-Man and the many other characters related to him are, there are bound to be plenty more titles swinging into theaters or onto the the small soon enough, so keep your Spider-Senses alert and check back for updates.