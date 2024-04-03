The Matrix 5 Is A Go With A Major Behind The Scenes Change, And I'm Conflicted On How To Feel About This News

This year marks the 25th anniversary of that time Lana and Lilly Wachowski blew the minds of the world by showing us what The Matrix truly was. Still considered one of the best sci-fi movies of all time, the Keanu Reeves-led ensemble crushed the box office with a unique blend of philosophy and action.

In light of how the most recent entry left things, no one was sure if we’d ever get The Matrix 5; but it appears that we will indeed be jacking back in. However, some key information in Warner Bros. announcement of the project (via Variety ) have me severely conflicted on how to feel about this news.

Let’s start with the bittersweet part: while The Wachowskis will be executive producers on this follow up to The Matrix Resurrections, they will not be writing or directing this next chapter. That makes this untitled project the first time in the series that both of those posts are without a Wachowski at the wheel. Also uncertain at this point is what cast members, if any, will be returning to The Matrix universe.

What we do know is that The Martian and Bad Times at the El Royale scribe Drew Goddard is on deck to write and direct The Matrix 5. So it’s not like the series is being handed off to a newbie with a “bold new vision,” but rather an established writer that has apparently offered their own fresh take that could be similarly daring.

Explaining part of the thought process that made this project happen, Jesse Ehrman, the president of production at Warner Bros.’ movie division, had this to say:

Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honoring what Lana and Lilly began over 25 years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters. The entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making this new ‘Matrix’ film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis’ spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio.

Here’s where the conflict within me comes into play. The potential downside to The Matrix 5 is the fact that it’s being made to follow-up a movie that seemed to be a huge statement against franchise expansion. The Matrix Resurrections’ ending felt like the final punctuation on the sentence that Lilly and Lana set out to put into the world; and I was perfectly fine with that.

But even as a loyalist to Team Wachowski, the opportunity being developed is too good for me to not be excited about The Matrix 5. The ladies that crafted the franchise are still on board as executive producers, which should come with a good amount of clout.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Think of it this way: Steven Spielberg has served as an executive producer throughout the Jurassic universe, and in my mind, that’s worked out wonderfully. So it's not like Lana and Lilly have totally bolted out of the franchise. Which makes the hiring of Drew Goddard all the more exciting, as he'd be collaborating to a certain extent with the original series architects.

I absolutely love Goddard’s talents as a writer and director. His adaptation of The Martian was sterling work, and Bad Times at the El Royale deserves way more love than it got in its initial release. But the item on Drew’s resume that excites me the most when it comes to his Matrix future has to be The Cabin in the Woods.

Co-writing and directing one of the most meta movies in horror/comedy history, that particular maze has me hyped for what Drew Goddard has cooked up for The Matrix 5. Even without any concrete details available, I’ll count myself as optimistic for this next upload, and cannot wait until we’re shown, and told, what the future of The Matrix will be.

The Matrix 5 is currently a total mystery, except for the fact that it apparently exists on the board. While this in-development project is currently undated, you can be sure that it will be followed quite hotly. So while we wait for updates on this new adventure, feel free to brush up on the selection of 2024 movies that are already set to entertain the world in the months to come. But should you want to watch The Matrix Resurrections, you can do just that at the moment of this publication, with access to a Prime Video subscription.