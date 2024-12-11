After CBS' FBI: Most Wanted Killed Off An Important Figure, My Eyes Are Peeled For Law And Order To Continue The Story

Spoilers ahead for the seventh episode of FBI: Most Wanted Season 6, called "Highway to Hell" and will be available streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.

The FBI: Most Wanted task force stayed close to home in the latest episode of the 2024 TV schedule, when a triple homicide in NYC led to a money laundering scheme and a dangerous biker gang. The character who got the most focus this week was Remy, including the return of Abby. Their relationship is still going well after what showrunner David Hudgins told us earlier this season, and I'm left thinking more about a big death that could lead to a tie with NBC's Law & Order branch of the nine-show Dick Wolf TV universe.

While plenty of people actually died in "Highway to Hell," the task force ended up on the case after the Queens District Attorney and her husband were executed. Now, when I first heard the episode mention the DA, my mind immediately jumped to Tony Goldwyn's character over on Law & Order. Nick Baxter is the DA of the borough of Manhattan, so FBI: Most Wanted killing off the Queens DA isn't a sign that the connected TV universe has separated. (The FBIs, Law & Order shows, and One Chicago are all connected after a Chicago P.D. crossover with FBI back in 2020.)

So, the canons of both shows still match well enough heading into the 2025 TV schedule, and I don't really expect Most Wanted to continue the story of a murdered DA when Remy and Co. have new criminals to chase all over the country on a weekly basis. A series that has every reason to address an executed district attorney and/or the process of replacing her? That would be Law & Order.

I'm not suggesting that the new year starts out with Law & Order making a whole storyline out of Most Wanted's murdered DA, but mentioning it would be an entertaining and pretty harmless Easter egg. A replacement Queens DA wouldn't have to affect the overall story of Law & Order, and even Law & Order: SVU's dealings with other boroughs in recent seasons have generally involved The Bronx, Bruno, and BX9. A nod to Most Wanted from the Law & Order world would be fun, and could be so innocuous that nobody would even notice unless they watched both shows.

Do I think that this will happen? Maybe not, but it's hard not to speculate when so many connected shows are set in the same city. A recent episode of FBI also seemed like the perfect time for a Law & Order cameo, if not for a complication via Jeremy Sisto's Jubal. Besides, One Chicago is getting a big three-part crossover in the new year; why not speculate about the other six shows of the franchise?

If Law & Order does make a nod to Most Wanted killing off the Queens DA, it won't be for a while. The NBC hit already aired its fall finale, and Season 24 won't be back until Thursday, January 16 at 8 p.m. ET ahead of SVU at 9 p.m. ET. There's still one more episode of Most Wanted before the end of the year, though, with the fall finale for Remy and Co. airing on Tuesday, December 17 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.