Critics Have Seen Timothée Chalamet's A Complete Unknown, And They Can’t Stop Talking About His ‘Playfully Off-Kilter’ Turn As Bob Dylan
Coming Christmas Day.
Timothée Chalamet’s already had quite a year, with Dune: Part Two hitting the 2024 movie calendar in March, and next up for him is the highly anticipated Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. The highly sought-after actor will star as the singer/songwriter who came to fame in the 1960s when the film is released to theaters on Christmas Day. The trailer appears to show that Chalamet has affected a spot-on impression of Dylan, and after critics were able to catch an early viewing, they were quick to share their own opinions of A Complete Unknown.
It’s promising that despite the movie not being out yet, it’s already drawing acclaim. A Complete Unknown was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Drama when the 2025 Golden Globe nominees were announced (the awards will air on CBS and live with a Paramount+ subscription on January 5), with Timothée Chalamet and Edward Norton also singled out for their performances. Tomris Laffly of AV Club gives the film an A-, praising both Chalamet and director James Mangold for crafting a brainy but accessible story, energetically told. The critic continues:
Brian Tallerico of RogerEbert.com admits to having some skepticism about the movie, but just as Bob Dylan has done so many times in his career, A Complete Unknown exceeded the critic's expectations. Tallerico gives it 3.5 out of 4 stars and says:
Brian Truitt of USA TODAY is equally as taken by Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan, also rating it 3.5 out of 4 stars. Truitt says A Complete Unknown separates itself from other biopics by being an entertaining and magnetic watch. Chalamet’s portrayal feels refreshingly authentic as opposed to annoyingly imitative, the critic says:
Pete Hammond of Deadline says the lead actor “astonishes” as the iconic singer, and James Mangold adds even more for an overall first-rate film. The music alone is worth the price of admission. Hammond writes:
Siddhant Adlakha of IGN gives it a “Good” 7 out of 10, saying the director takes a deceptively straightforward approach to Bob Dylan and the movie works best when its subject is allowed to remain a mystery. Adlakha concludes:
There’s already so much buzz surrounding this movie, and these assessments give a good idea of why. If you want to check out what all the fuss is about, A Complete Unknown will be in theaters starting Wednesday, December 25.
