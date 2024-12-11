Snoop Dogg Addressed His Future On The Voice As The Season 26 Winner Makes History

Major spoilers ahead for The Voice Season 26, which revealed its winner on the December 10 live results show. The episode can be streamed with a Peacock subscription .



History was made on The Voice Season 26 — by both the winner and their coach — as a champion was crowned following two hours of performances on a star-studded finale. However, the night was also somewhat bittersweet, because the end of the competition season also meant the last night for this tight-knit panel of coaches . When The Voice returns on the 2025 TV schedule , it will be without Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and, most notably, Snoop Dogg. The rapper has become a huge fan favorite, and before Carson Daly put the season to bed, Coach Snoop addressed a possible return to the Big Red Chairs.

Will Snoop Dogg Be Back As A Coach On The Voice?

The Gangster Holy Ghost was in the building on December 10, as Snoop Dogg took the stage with his finalist Jeremy Beloate, as well as Sting for a pair of entertaining performances. But fans couldn’t help but wonder if this was really his final night as a mentor, as he is not set to return for The Voice Season 27. Alas, Uncle Snoop gave us what we wanted, and no, I’m not talking about an invitation to his dressing room. He seemed to confirm he does want to come back, telling Carson Daly:

It’s been a great experience for me. I didn’t know what I was signing on to, but I do know it feels like I could come back and do it again.

The statement garnered huge cheers from the audience, and Carson Daly said they were going to hold him to it, as the host thanked Snoop Dogg for the “new life, heart, soul, authenticity [and] brotherhood” he brought to The Voice.

The rookie coach previously said that his contract was for one season only , and his plan was, “I'm gonna do this for one year and get up outta here.” However, he said he fell in love with Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani and Michael Bublé — not to mention the artists who became his family. During the Blind Auditions, he alluded to a possible repeat performance when he encouraged an artist to keep working and come back so that he could hit his button for her next time. Only time will tell if there really will be a next time.

Sofronio Vasquez Makes History As The Voice Season 26 Winner

As exciting as it was to have hope that Snoop Dogg will return to The Voice, that wasn’t the reason we tuned into NBC on this night. After two performances Monday that showed how much he deserved to win Season 26 and how badly he wanted it, Sofronio Vasquez was crowned the champion. He is the first Filipino singer and second Asian contestant to win The Voice following Season 5’s Tessanne Chin. Moments before the announcement, Vasquez’s coach Michael Bublé spoke to how much that representation meant, telling his team member:

My Filipino brother, you are the hope of so many people, and not just in the Philippines, but Asians everywhere, truly, are looking at you tonight and [are] so proud, and you represent them so well. It has been such an unbelievable journey to be here with you.

Sofronio Vasquez dropped to his knees when Carson Daly read his name as the newest Four-Chair Turn winner , and he was quickly swarmed by his fellow contestants before seeking out his coach for a tearful hug. It was a big night for Michael Bublé, too. Not only did he become just the fourth rookie coach to win on his first season (following Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Niall Horan), he became the first of The Voice coaches to have both the winner AND runner-up on their first try.

Michael Bublé’s other finalist Shye came in second place, with Gwen Stefani’s Sydney Sterlace in third, Reba McEntire’s Danny Joseph in fourth and Snoop Dogg’s Jeremy Beloate in fifth place.